Xi meets Russian foreign minister





Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Beijing on Tuesday. Xi asked Lavrov to convey his sincere greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Xi said China and Russia have embarked on a new path of harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation between the two countries. major countries and neighbors, which benefited both countries. and their peoples and have contributed with wisdom and strength to international equity and justice. “President Putin and I agreed to continue to maintain close exchanges to ensure the harmonious and steady development of China-Russia relations. The two sides should take the opportunity to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of relations Diplomatic and Sino-Russian Years of Culture to fully implement the important consensus reached by President Putin and I,” he said. Xi stressed that China supports the Russian people in pursuing a development path suited to their national conditions, and supports Russia in fighting terrorism and maintaining social security and stability. China always attaches great importance to the development of China-Russia relations and is ready to strengthen bilateral communication with Russia and strengthen multilateral strategic coordination within BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Xi said. Xi. He added that the two countries will show more responsibility, unite countries in the South in the spirit of equality, openness, transparency and inclusiveness, promote the reform of the global governance system, and vigorously lead the construction of a community of destiny. for Humanity. Lavrov conveyed President Putin's cordial greetings and best wishes to President Xi. Lavrov said that under the firm leadership of President Xi, China has made achievements that have attracted worldwide attention and provided important opportunities for other countries to achieve common development, which Russia deeply admires. . Lavrov said Russia's foreign policy priority is to consolidate and comprehensively improve relations with China, and President Putin's smooth re-election ensures the continuity of Russian-Chinese relations. He added that Russia is willing to seriously implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen bilateral and multilateral coordination, and work with other countries in the South to strengthen solidarity and cooperation. in order to help create a fairer and more equitable world. just the international order. Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]



