Jokowi’s “first” and last open day at the presidential palace

Bisnis.comJAKARTA — Towards the end of his leadership, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held the title of griya or open day celebrate Hari Raya Idul fitri 2:45 p.m. at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (04/10/2024).

The number one personality in Indonesia also invited the public to attend open day the first and last at its head for the second term.

“[Dibuka] for everyone. “In the palace, in the palace,” he told reporters at Atrium Shopping Center, Senen, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (04/09/2024).

Naturally, the second term of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia had to deal with the Corona virus pandemic which has been rampant since March 2020, even just six months after the inauguration of his second term.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak infected two Indonesian citizens in the city of Depok, West Java, the government has decided to limit interactions between people, including religious activities.

At that time, people could only rely on video and voice calls to relieve their family's fatigue and longing. People cannot return home or travel with their families because cases of transmission are not slowing down.

The government actually revoked the pandemic status of Covid-19 in Indonesia on Wednesday (6/21/2023) and upgraded it to endemic status.

Despite this, Jokowi also chose to be accompanied by a limited number of state officials for the Eid al-Fitr 1444H holiday and did not hold open day at the Palace. According to him, after the pandemic, it is the right time to return home and celebrate Eid with family.

“The devices affected are also very limited. The president kept reminding me not to participate. “Eid with your family, no need to come with me,” said Deputy in Charge of Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin in a short message to journalists, Thursday (20/4/2023).

Thus, closing his last term, Jokowi opened the palace doors for the third time to the public during his presidency of the Republic of Indonesia. For the record, Jokowi first organized an open day on June 25, 2017, then on June 5, 2019 for the second time during his first term as head of the country.

Jokowi will hold open day all three, on the day of Eid al-Fitr 1445 AH, together with Vice President (Wapres) Ma'ruf Amin and a number of state officials and ambassadors, performed the prayers of Eid at the Istiqlal mosque.

OPEN DOORS DAY PALACE

Head of the Presidential Secretariat Protocol Office (Setpres), Yusuf Permana, also agreed that the Presidential Palace would once again hold the griya or open day Wednesday (10/4/2024) tomorrow.

Yusuf said that this activity was carried out because it was a program for President Jokowi's 4 years of presidency. open day did not take place as it was hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the recovery from the pandemic.

“Time open day From 9 a.m., the doors will be open, he said. [Presiden] ready to receive arrivals at 09:00. It was only in the afternoon because we had limits. “So I'm sorry if there are ladies and gentlemen who cannot come in,” he told reporters at the Presidential Palace Complex, Tuesday (9/4/2024).

Furthermore, he clarified that the general public would enter the mechanism through the doors of the State Secretariat. Meanwhile, officials such as the Minister of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet (KIM) will enter through the front gate of the State Palace.

According to him, the entry flow must be differentiated to ensure good order and comfort for guests who will arrive later.

Yusuf said that since 08:30 WIB today, Tuesday (9/4/2024), the palace has simulated the flow of people entering. As for, in WAITING ROOM They prepared tents equipped with coolers or air conditioning, food and drinks for guests waiting to welcome the president and first lady, as well as the vice president and vice president.

“So we suggest to those who wish to attend, of course, as early as possible. [Untuk dress code] “Of course, on Eid al-Fitr and Victory Day, we are sure that everyone will wear neat and neat clothes with a Muslim nuance,” he said.

He added that the agenda open day This will take place after President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin finish Eid prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque with state officials and ambassadors.

“Yes, it is possible for heads of state institutions, ambassadors and ministers to pray the Eid prayers in congregation at the Istiqlal, as it seems that everyone is missing the Eid prayers again Eid after normalcy returns, so many officials will be present at Istiqlal,” Yusuf said.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invites orphans to buy clothes and Eid cakes at Atrium Shopping Mall, Senen, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (9/4/2024)./Bisnis-Akbar Evandio Enlarge

VICE-PRESIDENT AND MINISTERS

Passionate about staying connected and participating open day This was conveyed by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, who planned to visit the President in person from Surakarta.

“I think I will wait until later the president will also do the Eid prayers here and then there will be e.g. open day Of course, I will visit the president first. “We are waiting for the news first,” he added after inaugurating the Banten Halal Ramadan 1445 Hijriah Fair at Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 Tangerang, Banten, Tuesday (2/4/2024).

On the other hand, the 13th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia emphasized that he is really opening opportunities for people who want to stay in touch at his residence in Jl. Diponegoro No. 2, Central Jakarta.

Like the President, the Vice President stressed that this measure was taken considering that his mandate will soon end in October 2024. At the last moment of his mandate, Ma'ruf wanted to celebrate Eid with the community.

“It's true that I think it's my last Eid as vice president, not my last Eid, no. If I do it, it means I'm done. But my last Eid as vice -president. “Therefore, I would like to say goodbye to the community because if Allah gives me a long life, let me live a long life, next Eid will no longer be vice president,” Ma'ruf concluded.

For three dollars, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said he wanted to accompany the head of state during the 2024 Eid celebrations. Bahlil admitted that he would accompany Jokowi from the Eid prayers to Istiqlal until continue open day at the State Palace in Jakarta.

“I accompanied the president during the Eid prayers at Istiqlal. After that, we open day here [Istana Negara]”, he told reporters at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Monday (8/4/2024).

Bahlil estimated that all ministers would come to open day Jokowi at the Palace. Because this Eid will be Jokowi's last as president.

“Because Mr. President, during the 4 years of his second term, he never made open day and it is the last public holiday of his second term at the head of the country. So as a helper I feel like I have to be with you [Jokowi] to fulfill and celebrate this Eid al-Fitr,” he said

Apart from this, Bahlil said that the former governor of DKI Jakarta also released the turnout figures. Furthermore, according to him, Jokowi have an embracing attitude. Including, Bahlil said, the possibility of Jokowi meeting with the General Chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), Megawati Soekarnoputri.

“I'm sure there will be many, yes [yang datang]. Because this president doesn't like conflict, he likes to kiss. So, let's give the floor to the personalities or the whole community, whether they agree or not with Mr. President, let's come together for the holidays. It's the day Idul fitri “which is full of forgiveness so that we can return to our nature,” Bahlil said.

Check out other news and articles at Google News And WA Channel