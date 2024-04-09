Donald Trump's pivot on abortion should not surprise you





It was a moment that some on the right had long suspected would happen, but many in the base refused to admit it was possible: Their champion against abortion rights, Donald Trump, would become wobbly.

The former and possibly future president this week refused to endorse a federal ban on abortion. Instead, the presumptive Republican nominee said it's up to states to negotiate an inconsistent landscape when it comes to when pregnancies can be terminated. The New York mogul notably did not support a 15-week federal ban on abortion, which GOP leaders like Sen. Lindsey Graham and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway support, showing that Trump's dominance over the GOP does not always result in an easy marriage of ideas or ideology. (As president, Trump supported a 20-week federal ban, even though his hard lines on abortion rights were incredibly fluid.)

Anger from his anti-abortion base came immediately, but it's not entirely clear whether there will be any electoral consequences for Trump. There is no conservative alternative to his candidacy, and President Joe Biden has made restoring the federal right to protected abortion half a century old via Roe v. Wade a campaign promise.

Simply put: Trump has shifted his position in a way that will anger his right flank, which has nowhere else to go, and could soften the Democrats' hold on the female vote. This decision may be as insincere as it is intelligent.

Conservative lawmakers and leaders have been quick to voice their frustrations.

“I respectfully disagree with President Trump's statement that abortion is a state's rights issue,” said Graham, a lifelong defender of Trumpism in South Carolina. I will continue to advocate for a minimum national standard limiting abortion to [15] weeks because the child is capable of feeling pain, except for rape, incest[,] and the life of the mother.

Trump responded: “Many good Republicans have lost elections because of this issue, and people like Lindsey Graham, who are relentless, are entrusting Democrats with their dream of the House, the Senate and maybe even the presidency. As is his nature, Trump showed no signs. sign of contrition. Rather, he revealed something more significant: he made clear that his choice was about policy, not principle.

Conservatives have already made this deal with Trump. In 2015, he essentially promised religious leaders that he would hand his judicial nominations to conservatives who spent a generation plotting the end of Roe. In turn, religious leaders, especially when it became clear that Trump was headed for the Republican nomination, rallied behind the thrice-married alleged adulterer, who in the weeks leading up to the 2016 votes was allegedly used a faker to pay a porn star.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a devout Christian who joined the Trump campaign as a fig leaf for voters' religious bloc, expressed frustration with Trump's new stance this week. Even as our Republican candidate or other candidates seek to marginalize the cause of life, I know that pro-life Americans will never relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in this country, he said.

And Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, the anti-abortion rights group that has advised many in Trump's orbit over the years, also criticized the change. Its leader, Marjorie Dannenfelser, blamed Trump's consultants for missing the party's base. But SBA Pro-Life America nonetheless reiterated its commitment to helping Republicans regain power, joining other groups like Students for Life, the Faith and Freedom Coalition, the Family Research Council, National Right to Life and CatholicVote.

While there may be some genuine outrage over Trump's callous about-face in an election year, most of the feigned shock is just for show. As a friend, former TIME correspondent Elizabeth Dias, wrote in 2016, religious conservatives made their bet: Trump would be the vessel for their ambitions. (Dias and another old campaign friend of mine, Lisa Lerer, will reveal all this in their new book due out in June on the fall of Roe from their perches in the New York Times Washington bureau.)

It's important to be honest now. Conservatives, especially in the self-described pro-life political wing, have always known that Trump was using them as much as they were playing with him. It was an unholy alliance between a playboy and pastors, but it served their needs by giving power to Trump. Now, firmly at the top of the MAGA machine, Trump no longer needs anti-abortion activists as much. He can take their votes and their dollars for granted, because he knows this truth: Where else will they go? It may be crude, but Trump measures the battlefield with precision.

