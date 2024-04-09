Johnson refuses to rule out further increases after abandoning Tory tax pledge

Boris Johnson addresses a press conference at Downing Street (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson refused to rule out further tax increases after announcing a levy of 12 billion per year to finance health and social services.

THE Prime Minister broke two manifesto promises in a single day, with an increase in national insurance contributions and a temporary suspension of the triple pension lock.

Announcing the measures in the House of Commons, he insisted they were necessary to deal with the backlog in the voting process. NHS built during Covid and to implement a long overdue reform of the welfare system in England.

But at a Downing Street press conference later, he refused to make a firm commitment that taxes would not rise, even though he said he did not want that to happen.

If you want me to give that emotional commitment, of course I do, he said.

The government's plan will see the introduction of a new health and social care levy, based on a 1.25 percentage point increase in National Insurance (NI) contributions, breaking the pledge conservatives not to increase the NI.

With the new levy, a typical basic rate taxpayer earning $24,100 would pay $180 more per year, while a higher rate taxpayer earning $67,100 would pay $715.

As well as providing additional funding to the NHS to address the backlog during the Covid-19 pandemic, the new three-year, $36 billion package will also reform how adult social care is funded in England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plays Connect 4 with resident Janet (left) and carer Lakshmi during a visit to Westport Care Home in Stepney Green, east London (Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA) ( PA Wire)

An €86,000 cap on lifetime care costs from October 2023 will protect people from the catastrophic fear of losing everything, Mr Johnson said.

The government will fully cover the cost of care for people with assets below 20,000 and contribute to the cost of care for those with assets between 20,000 and 100,000.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive an extra 2.2 billion a year, around 15% more than they contribute through the levy, creating what ministers described as a dividend. of the Union of 300 million.

Mr Johnson said reform of the welfare system was long overdue, when without the extra funding NHS waiting lists could have fallen from a record 5.5 million to 13 million.

No Conservative government wants to raise taxes. This new levy will break our manifesto commitment, but a global pandemic was not in our manifesto either, he said.

Everyone knows deep down that after everything we have spent protecting people during this crisis, we now cannot avoid the challenge of getting the NHS back on its feet.

Paul Johnson, director of the economic think tank Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the new levy came on top of exceptional tax increases already announced this year.

This is a huge year for tax increases, a permanent 1.5 percent increase in national income, the highest in peacetime, he said.

Businesses, which will also be hit by the NI increase, warned the plan would dampen job growth as the economy retreats from the pandemic.

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chamber of Commerce, said: “This rise will impact the wider economic recovery by imposing significant costs on businesses as they already face a series of new cost pressures and curbing the entrepreneurship needed to drive recovery.

However, opposition among Conservative MPs, some of whom were highly critical of the idea of ​​an increase in NI, was more muted.

A number of backbenchers and major parties complained that this meant young, low-income workers would pay so older residents in the wealthy south would not have to sell their homes.

However, the former health secretary Jeremy Hunt suggested they had been appeased by the decision to extend the new levy to working adults of state pension age who do not pay NI and to increase dividend tax by 1.25 percentage points. percentage.

As MPs are due to vote on the new measures on Wednesday, Mr Hunt told the BBC: I can't really imagine backbenchers wanting to turn around to their own constituents and say they tried to vote against additional funding for the NHS and care system.

In the first three years of the new levy around 5.3 billion will be spent on social care and the rest will go to the NHS, with more then going to social care as the cost of the care cap begins to rise.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer opposed the NI increase, saying the government should tax wealth, targeting those with the broadest shoulders to fund an improved welfare system.

He said what Mr Johnson had announced was higher taxes on young people, supermarket workers and nurses, adding: Read my lips: the Conservatives can never again claim to be the party of low taxes.

