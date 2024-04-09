Politics
US lawmakers call for possible sanctions against Turkey in response to new trade restrictions against Israel
Several senators said Tuesday that the United States should consider retaliatory measures, including possible sanctions, against Turkey in response to its decision this week to impose trade restrictions on Israel.
Ankara's decision came after Israeli officials rejected Turkish attempts to participate in aid drops to Gaza. Turkey stated that restrictions will remain in place until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza, and would apply to products such as building materials, fertilizers, construction equipment and jet fuel.
Turkey's move, which triggers retaliatory measures in Israel, is the latest blow to Israeli-Turkish relations which, alongside other Israeli relations in the Arab world, have suffered public setbacks since the terrorist attacks of Hamas on October 7 and the war that followed.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denied that Hamas is a terrorist group, sparking backlash from some U.S. lawmakers already wary of the often unreliable NATO ally. A number of senior Hamas officials, including Saleh al-Arouri, who was killed in Lebanon in January, have lived and carried out their activities in Turkey in recent years.
Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) said the United States should consider imposing sanctions on Turkey in response to the decision. Asked whether Ankara's status within NATO should be questioned, Ricketts said the relationship should allow the United States to have greater influence over Turkey and defend the cause of Israel.
Israel is fighting here for the sake of civilization to destroy a terrorist group, and that's what we need to focus on, Ricketts said.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he also believes U.S. trade restrictions could be an appropriate response to deal with Turkey's behavior.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) told JI that the United States should consider what our response should be if countries take action against their allies, whether economic or military. He did not specify what that response should entail.
Blumenthal, however, expressed optimism about the long-term prospects of Israel's relations in the Arab world, saying that from Riyadh to Amman to Cairo, there is a broad desire to continue and expand normalization with Israel. once the current war is over.
The longer the war in Gaza continues, the more difficult it will be, Blumenthal said. But I repeat, Israel has the right to defend itself, it has the obligation to secure its borders against this kind of horrible massacre that occurred on October 7 and to ensure that it never happens again.
Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), a longtime critic of Ankara, rejected the idea that Turkey was in a position to criticize Israel or retaliate against Israel.
“Turkey has dirty hands when it talks about sanctioning or restricting trade with anyone else, because it creates a whole series of challenges in the region and violates the human rights of its people and others,” he said. Menendez told JI. So not only is this not appropriate from my perspective, but they are approaching any debate about this with unclean hands.
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said he would like to see a response from Congress “in retaliation for Turkey's actions.” “Congress must support Israel in its insistence on destroying Hamas. If we don't do this, there will be no peace in the Middle East, he said.
Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) said he thought a hearing on the issue would be merited and that he would discuss it with the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) told JI Tuesday that he had not heard of the news, but believed such pressure tactics were an indication of the marginalization that Israel's policies is required, which means that conditions in Gaza are horrible.
NOW, [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu said there was a date for the start of military operations in Rafah, and it is the most densely populated region in the world. There will be catastrophic consequences, so there is widespread horror about what is happening, he continued. I didn't know Turkey made this decision, but it reflects the intransigence of Israel and Netanyahu.
Israel's Foreign Ministry said Turkey was unilaterally violating its trade deal with Israel and promised to respond. Foreign Minister Israel Katz has instructed the ministry's economic department to prepare a list of Israeli products to stop exporting to Turkey.
Katz also said Israel plans to push for the United States to divest from Turkey and for friends in Congress to examine whether Turkey is violating laws prohibiting boycotts of Israel and, if so, apply sanctions. .
Erdogan is sacrificing the economic interests of the people of Turkey for his support of Hamas assassins, Katz said. Israel will not give in to violence and extortion and will not remain silent in the face of Turkey's unilateral violation of its trade agreement.
Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat says Turkey has proven it cannot be trusted and is acting alongside Hamas, Qatar, Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood against Israel .
The Barkats ministry, which deals among other things with trade, is looking for alternatives to Turkish imports, in particular by increasing local production and imports from other countries, in order not to rely on Erdogan's terrorist regime , did he declare.
Thirty-eight U.S. states have laws that prohibit states from entering into contracts with or investing in entities that boycott Israel. However, Israeli legal scholar Eugene Kontorovich, head of international law at the Kohelet Policy Forum who helped draft many of the state's anti-boycott bills, said they were unlikely to be relevant in this deal, because state laws only apply to businesses that contract. with the American states, which the Turkish government does not do. If the company boycotts in response to a national legal requirement, it is not a matter of state law, but rather federal law.
