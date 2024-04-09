Bahlil suggests Megawati come to Jokowi's open day





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Golkar Party politician Bahlil Lahadalia assessed President Joko Widodo's meeting or Jokowi with the General Chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Megawati Sukarnoputri is a good thing. He suggested that Megawati could come to Jokowi's open day at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. “The holiday mood shouldn't require inviting each other. Whoever comes. It's not a limited get-together event that needs to be limited. It's just up to your heart.” we forgive each other, let's come,” said Bahlil, who is also Minister of Investment, after meeting with Jokowi at the State Palace, Monday, April 8, 2024. When asked if the meeting between Jokowi and Mega would come true, Bahlil replied that only God knows about this possibility. However, the head of the Investment Coordination Council said that in principle Jokowi was open. Bahlil also generally called for figures favorable or opposed to Jokowi to visit the palace. The former president of the Association of Young Entrepreneurs or HIPMI believes that in principle Jokowi does not like conflicts. “If there is a dispute – maybe there is still a spiritual atmosphere that needs to be made comfortable, I don’t think there is a problem,” Bahlil said. The president, who is still officially a PDIP cadre, has reportedly split from his party over differences in policy choices in the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is the running mate -presidency of Prabowo Subianto. Meanwhile, PDIP nominates former East Java governor as presidential candidate. Advertisement The PDIP has repeatedly questioned Jokowi's alleged involvement in Prabowo-Gibran's victory, from the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding the age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates to to the politicization of government programs such as welfare. Regarding the relationship between Jokowi and PDIP, State Minister Pratikno only responded briefly. “Everything is fine,” he said during his meeting at the presidential palace complex on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Asked about Jokowi's status as a bull party cadre and the president's communication with PDIP General Chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri, Pratikno only responded by confirming that his condition was fine. The palace confirmed that Jokowi would celebrate Eid in Jakarta. The head of state is expected to attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque, then at 09:00 WIB he will hold an open day. Apart from civil servants, the general public also stays in touch with the president.

Editor's Choice: Bahlil asks personalities favorable or opposed to Jokowi to come to the open house of the palace

