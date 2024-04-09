Here are the questions that will be asked of potential jurors in Trump's hush money trial





“Do you listen to or watch podcasts?” If yes, which ones ?

“Do you listen to the radio?” If yes, what programs?

“Are you currently following Donald Trump on social media or have you done so in the past?”

Potential jurors will face a quiz like no other while being considered for a seat in the first criminal trial of a former president in U.S. history.

“Have you ever considered yourself a supporter of or belonging to any of the following groups:

“the QAnon movement “Proud Boys” Oathkeepers “Three Percenters” Boogaloo Boys “Antifa”

More than 500 Manhattan residents have been summoned to appear April 15 in the borough's criminal court, where prosecutors and Trump's lawyers will try to select 12, plus some alternates, who can set aside their opinions on one of the most famous and controversial in the world. people.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the case, which stems from alleged attempts to hide “hush money” payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of pursuing the case for political purposes.

That's a claim he and his lawyers won't be allowed to make during the trial. Instead, the judge will ask them to present a case focused on whether the allegations are true or false and whether Trump broke the law.

Here's how the judge will describe the case to jurors, according to a court filing released Monday:

“In substance, the allegations allege that Donald Trump falsified business records to conceal an agreement with others to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election. Specifically, it is alleged that Donald Trump made or caused false documents to conceal the true nature of the payments made to Michael Cohen, characterizing them as payment for legal services rendered pursuant to a representation retainer. The people allege that in fact the payments were intended to reimburse Michael Cohen for money he paid to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, in the weeks before the presidential election to prevent her from publicly revealing details about a past sexual relationship with Donald Trump.

Potential jurors will receive a questionnaire comprising 42 questions, ranging from the most mundane and common (“What do you do for a living?” “Have you ever served on a jury before?”) to the most specific (“Have you ever attended a jury trial?” a rally or campaign event for an anti-Trump group or organization?”).

Prosecutors proposed questions that delved into the politics of potential jurors, but some were dropped by Judge Juan Merchan. At a Feb. 15 hearing, a prosecutor said Bragg's office wanted to ask potential jurors a question about whether they believed Trump's false claim that he won the 2020 election.

Trump's lawyers objected to this question: “Do you think the 2020 election was stolen?” – and it’s not on the questionnaire released Monday.

During the arduous, possibly days-long, jury selection process, many potential jurors will be selected for questioning individually by Trump's lawyers and prosecutors.

But everyone will first answer the questions below:

