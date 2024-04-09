Aileen Cannon's legal decision shot down by Donald Trump's aides





After initially proposing to schedule a preliminary hearing for next week in the criminal case relating to Donald Trump's classified documents, Judge Aileen Cannon set it for this Friday, April 12, at the request of co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira .

Cannon, the federal judge in the Florida case, had initially proposed an April 19 date for the hearing on the two defendants' pretrial motions, but attorneys for Nauta and De Oliveira were unavailable. The hearing is now scheduled to begin on Friday at 2 p.m. local time.

Kyle Cheney, senior legal affairs reporter at Politico, called the initial suggestion to hold the hearing on April 19 an “oddity” on Cannon's part.

“Cannon was free this Friday (04/12) for a Trump-related hearing, but offered to hold it a week later (04/19) without first checking whether the lawyers were free,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It was Nauta and De Oliveira who asked to bring the date forward to this week.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at 40 Wall Street after a pretrial hearing March 25, 2024 in New York. Cannon had suggested holding a pretrial hearing for Trump's co-defendants… Former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at 40 Wall Street after a pretrial hearing March 25, 2024 in New York. Cannon had suggested holding a preliminary hearing for Trump's co-defendants, Nauta and De Oliveira, in a week, although he had been available earlier. More from Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Responding to a request from lawyers for both defendants to move the hearing to another date due to “personal conflicts,” the special prosecutor's office said counsel was “available at any time convenient to the Court, including this week,” documents show. shared by Cheney on social media.

Both Nauta and De Oliveira were caught on surveillance cameras in June 2022 moving boxes containing classified documents around Mar-a-Lago, Trump's luxury resort in Palm Beach. The two men are also accused of ordering another Trump employee to “delete security camera footage from the Mar-a-Lago club to prevent that footage from being provided to a federal grand jury.”

The former president faces 40 charges related to his alleged mishandling of top-secret documents after leaving the White House. He has always denied any wrongdoing, and his lawyers recently tried to have the case dismissed on the grounds that the Presidential Records Act would have allowed him to turn classified documents into personal files and keep them at Mar-a-Lago .

Last week, Cannon denied the lawyers' request. The case is now expected to go to court, although the Florida judge has not yet decided on a date. If convicted, the former president faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's legal team for comment via email Tuesday morning.

Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump in the final months of his presidency, has previously been accused of trying to delay the trial to his advantage because the former president could end numerous cases against him if he won. the November elections. Early in the case, Cannon decided that the case had such high profile that the proceedings should be made public, a decision which contributed to delays in starting the proceedings.

Special prosecutors have suggested the case go to trial in July, but those chances appear slim at the moment.

