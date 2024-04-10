When it comes to abortion, Trump has chosen politics over principle. Is it important ?





When Donald J. Trump ran for president in 2016, leaders of the anti-abortion movement extracted a series of promises from him in exchange for supporting his nomination.

They demanded that the Supreme Court justices overturn Roe v. Wade. They insisted he defund Planned Parenthood. They pushed for a vice president to be a champion of their cause. And every time, he said yes.

But that was then.

While Roe v. Wade is left behind in history, as anti-abortion leaders like to say, they are no longer taking the lead. Their movement remains strong in Republican-controlled states and in conservative courts, but it is weaker nationally than it has been in years. Many Republican strategists and candidates view their cause, even the decades-old term pro-life, as politically toxic. And on Monday, their greatest champion, the one they call the most pro-life president in history, chose politics over principles and launched a series of vitriolic attacks against some of their top leaders.

With his clearest statement yet on the future of abortion rights since the fall of Roe in 2022, Mr. Trump revealed what a poor messenger he had always been for the anti-abortion cause. When he first flirted with a presidential campaign in 1999, Mr. Trump was clear about his stance on abortion: “I’m very pro-choice,” he said. He reversed that position a dozen years later: Very briefly, I'm pro-life, he told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2011.

His support changed again after the Supreme Court's decision. While boasting of having appointed three of the justices who overturned Roe, he blamed the movement for Republican losses in the midterm elections. He thought aloud about the idea of ​​a federal ban, but refused to give it the kind of resounding support that anti-abortion leaders wanted.

In his four-minute video statement on Monday, Mr. Trump said that states and their voters should decide abortion policies for themselves, in language that sounded like a free-for-all to the country's staunchest opponents. abortion. He supported access to fertility treatments such as IVF and supported exceptions to the abortion ban in cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother.

His remarks were not very detailed. Mr. Trump sidestepped a question about whether he would support a federal ban on abortion if legislation were presented to him as president. He did not say whether he supported bans imposed by states that did not provide these exceptions, nor whether he would vote for a measure enshrining the right to abortion in his home state of Florida. And it did not address the experiences of women who have faced impossible choices and medical crises in states where the procedure is now banned.

You have to follow your heart, or in many cases, your religion or faith, he said. Do what is right for your family and do what is right for yourself.

Mr. Trump later said he believed his statement neutralized what he saw as a toxic issue for his party by allowing Republicans to run on more politically favorable issues, including what he described on social media like the horrible border, inflation, bad economy and the Death and destruction of our country!

Some of the staunchest abortion advocates said that while Mr. Trump wanted to neutralize the politics of the issue, he could not get ahead of what his presidency had unleashed. States across the country are embroiled in battles over the details of their restrictions on the procedure, as Democrats push ballot measures across the country to enshrine abortion rights in state constitutions. Stories of women being denied the procedure continue to dominate the news. And the Supreme Court is expected to rule in June on restricting access to a drug widely used in abortion procedures.

Although Mr. Trump's views on whether or not he would sign a national abortion ban remain opaque, his allies and supporters are moving forward with plans to restrict abortion rights with proposals and executive actions that could go beyond a nationwide ban in a possible second Trump administration.

Saying that the issue of abortion is a matter for the states won't make it disappear from national elections, said Leonard A. Leo, a longtime leader of the Federalist Society who played an influential role in Mr. Trump's selection to the Supreme Court, in an interview.

Yet Mr. Trump's comments underscored how the anti-abortion movement has struggled to find its place in the post-Roe era. For decades, opponents of abortion had a central goal of overturning Roe. Today, they face a political landscape radically reshaped by this decision, and a presumptive Republican presidential candidate who no longer sees them as an undeniable asset but as a potential political liability.

Over the weekend, leaders of anti-abortion groups began hearing about the arrival of a statement from Mr. Trump. They called to try to find out what it would say.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, the leading anti-abortion group, said she spoke with Mr. Trump on Monday morning. His group extracted numerous promises from Mr. Trump in 2016 and frequently visited the White House. But he failed to convince Mr. Trump to approve a 15-week federal ban.

Her concern is purely political, Ms. Dannenfelser said in an interview. It's a huge disappointment. This is a total eclipse of reason, and it only happens in abortion politics for Republicans.

Mr. Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, called his former boss's announcement a slap in the face to anti-abortion voters who supported Mr. Trump in the previous two elections. Too many Republican politicians are ready to wash their hands of the battle for life, he wrote on social media.

Mr. Trump responded to the criticism with a series of scathing attacks on Ms. Dannenfelser and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who on Monday also questioned the former president's involvement in the anti-abortion movement. Mr. Trump took all the credit for the decision to overturn Roe, ignoring the decades of work by activists and lawyers to build a conservative movement to undermine Roe.

Lindsey, Marjorie and others fought for years, unsuccessfully, until I came along and did the job, he posted on his social media site, Truth Social. We cannot let our country suffer further damage by losing the election on an issue that should always have been decided by the states, and now will be!

Those who were less publicly critical did not face the same anger. Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, said Mr. Trump made the family very clear in his statement. She was confident that if elected, Mr. Trump would staff his administration with aides who would continue their efforts to further limit abortion rights and access across the country.

I hope he sticks to that statement, she said, and then he goes ahead and starts making pro-life appointees, making his vice presidential pick pro-life, by promising that he will only appoint pro-life leaders to the Justice Department. Health and Human Services, Department of Education, FDA, EPA, all the way up to the entire cabinet.

None of the critics said they planned to withdraw their support for Mr. Trump in November, indicating that the former president may not pay a very high price for his failure to take a more aggressive federal stance .

The idea of ​​a 15-week ban has always been more about politics than policy. Such a proposal would not end many abortions. Nearly 94 percent of abortions occur before 13 weeks of pregnancy, according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Such a ban would also not be likely to garner enough support in the Senate to pass. And it would not affect the 18 states where abortion is currently banned before this stage of pregnancy.

But he was unpopular among independent and moderate voters. A poll from KFF, a nonprofit focused on health policy, found that six in ten voters opposed a federal ban after 16 weeks, a result disputed by many abortion advocates, but not by other Republican strategists.

In fact, he hit all the right notes in that statement, said Nicole McCleskey, a Republican pollster who has conducted focus groups on abortion. He landed where the majority of Americans are.

Democrats disagree. They point to polling that shows most Americans support some form of abortion rights and want those rights restored to federal law. From the White House to the candidates in the down-ballot election, Democrats were ready to launch into a series of attacks accusing the former president of what some called cruelty and chaos caused by abortion restrictions.

Donald Trump made it clear once again today that he, more than anyone in America, was the person responsible for ending Roe v. Wade, President Biden said in a statement. After creating the chaos of overturning Roe, he tries to say, “Oh, whatever. Don't punish me for this. I just want to win.

Democrats argued that Mr. Trump's silence on the issue was actually an endorsement of outright bans in states like Texas, where abortion is banned in almost all circumstances. Their efforts underscore the difficulties Mr. Trump could face as he tries to distance himself from an issue that will most likely remain in the headlines until Election Day and beyond.

He fully understands how unpopular his party's position is on this issue and how unpopular his actions have been, said Mini Timmaraju, president of Reproductive Freedom for All, an abortion rights group formerly known under the name NARAL Pro-Choice America. He's really trying to have it both ways, and we can't let him get away with it.

Hours after Mr. Trump's statement, Mr. Biden's campaign released a digital ad highlighting the story of a Texas woman who was denied an abortion, developed sepsis and could never being able to have another child.

In the ad, text flashes on the screen. Trump did this, it read, amid his sobs.

Michael Gold contributed reporting.

