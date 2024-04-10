Modi Roadshow in Chennai; “Is Tennessee a bird sanctuary that the Prime Minister can visit during the election period?”, asks Stalin





CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Chennai, during his two-day visit to the state, as part of his campaign in support of party candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the first phase on April 19. This is Modi's seventh visit to Tamil Nadu this year (but the first since the Lok Sabha elections were announced), leading Chief Minister MK Stalin to question whether Tamil Nadu is a bird sanctuary that the Prime Minister can visit only during the election season? During the Chennai roadshow, Modi continued to press the Katchatheevu issue by targeting the Congress and the DMK. He said the handing over of the island to Sri Lanka shows the complicity of both parties in undermining the country's strategic interests. Modi said in his speech: “Recent public reports on the surrender of Katchatheevu show the extent to which the Congress and the DMK have been complicit in undermining our strategic interests and the welfare of our fishermen. No wonder this time, Chennai is ready to reject. DMK and Congress.” Modi had recently targeted the Congress following the handover of the island in 1974 by the Indira Gandhi-led government. He had cited a media report to claim that new facts revealed that the Congress had “ruthlessly” ceded Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka. He had also trained his guns against the DMK. Many analysts, Al Jazeera reports, believe that the BJP's decision to bring up Katchatheevu is only to help it in Tamil Nadu during the elections. It is a state where the BJP has little presence and did not win any seats in the 2019 polls. There are 39 national constituencies in Tamil Nadu, each with an average of 1.51 million voters. The fact that the issue was raised in the middle of the election campaign clearly shows that this was done in the hope of garnering some support in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP has so far failed to gain a foothold. Al Jazeera quoted Sudheendra Kulkarni, a former BJP politician and current columnist, who served as director of operations in the Prime Minister's Office under former BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1999 and 2004.

