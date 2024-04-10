SHC demands federal government to take steps to protect life of Imrans in Adiala jail





In this image, security personnel are escorting former Prime Minister Imran Khan. AFP/File

The Sindh High Court has directed the federal government and other relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure the lives of prisoners currently incarcerated in Rawalpindis Adiala Prison, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose life would be seriously compromised. threatened.

The directive follows a petition seeking protection of the life and safety of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi expressed indignation over the failure of the federal government to file comments on the petition.

A federal court official requested additional time to seek comment from the Interior Department.

The petitioners' attorneys argued that the federal government was ordered to submit the comments; however, the respondents have not filed their comments and no action has been taken to secure the life of Imran Khan and eliminate any possible threat to a national leader and former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The court observed in its order that considering the seriousness of the matter at hand and the threat to the life of a Pakistani citizen, namely Imran Khan Niazi, presently lodged in the Rawalpindi Central Jail, such The official respondent's response was not appreciated as it reflected, on the one hand, their lackadaisical attitude towards court matters and, on the other hand, their abandonment of their responsibility to protect the life of the former Prime Minister.

The court observed that in case of any untoward incident affecting the life or welfare of any of the prisoners lodged in Adiala jail, including that of Imran Khan, the responsibility will lie with the the penitentiary administration as well as the ministry and ministries of the provincial and federal governments.

He ordered the federal government to file positive comments by April 18 and observed that no further adjournment would be granted as the matter concerned the life and liberty of a Pakistani citizen incarcerated in the jail and the ex -Prime Minister of Pakistan. .

The court observed that the federal government and all authorities concerned were expected to take all necessary measures to ensure the lives of prisoners currently incarcerated in Adiala prison.

Petitioner Abdul Wahab Baloch, who is the president of the PTI's provincial lawyers' wing, contended that the PTI founder had been implicated in several false cases and was now lodged in Adiala jail.

He said the prison authorities had banned Khan's meetings due to various types of security threats to the prison as some anti-state terrorist groups supported by Pakistan's enemies were planning to carry out targeted attacks.

He argued that the current environment raised serious concerns over the safety and security of the PTI founder, who was also a former prime minister.

He said former prime ministers Liaquat Ali Khan and Benazir Bhutto had been assassinated in the past and hence it was necessary that the PTI founder should be given ironclad security in Adiala jail. The court was asked to direct the Interior Ministry to ensure the safety and security of the PTI founder and take all measures, including a surveillance mechanism, to neutralize the threat to his security.

