Jokowi Open Day at the Palace tomorrow from 09:00, people can come





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin will hold an open day at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta tomorrow after Eid al-Fitr prayers. The open day will start at 09:00 WIB. “The open day starts at 09:00 WIB. The doors will be opened, it is ready to receive arrivals at 09:00 WIB,” Head of the Presidential Secretariat Protocol Office Yusuf Permana told reporters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday . (09/04/2024). Yusuf said the open day did not last long as time was limited. He called on residents to come early. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “It is only in the afternoon because we have limits, so we apologize if not everyone present can enter, because the time is not that long. We suggest to those who want to go attend, of course, the sooner the better,” he said. Yusuf said there was no dress code determination. The most important thing is to wear loose, neat clothes. “Of course, on Eid al-Fitr, on this day of victory, everyone, we are sure to wear neat and neat clothes with Muslim nuances,” he said. Yusuf said the palace had held a mock open day tomorrow. The palace also provided tents so that the public could wait their turn to shake hands. “Earlier in the morning, at 08:30 WIB, we conducted a simulation from the entrance of the community until we were in the waiting room that we prepared with a tent. We provided air conditioning, food and drinks to those waiting, including greeting the President. and Mrs., the Vice President and Mother, was in the same manner when the guests who came to the open day at the Palace returned home,” he said. (eva/imk)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7286137/open-house-jokowi-di-istana-besok-mulai-pukul-09-00-masyarakat-bisa-datang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos