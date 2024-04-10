Modi set to 'become dictator', 2024 elections could be India's last: Nirmala Sitharaman's husband





As the Lok Sabha elections approach, a sense of anxiety and excitement is in the air, with the ruling party hoping to achieve an even bigger victory this time around and the opposition confident of bringing about change in the course of recent history. . However, as citizens eagerly wait to vote in the various phases from April 19 to June 1, the political temperature in the country is rising by the minute. In this context, in a recent interview with journalist Deepak Sharma, Nirmala Sitharaman's husband and economist Dr Parakala Prabhakar made statements that question the prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok elections Sabha. Not only did Dr Prabhakar dash Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances of getting a third term, but he also claimed that the BJP would not be able to get more than 230 seats. This comes at a time when the saffron party has set a target of 370 seats and a target of 400 for the NDA alliance. Here are the top ten claims made by Nirmala Sitharaman's husband in an interview that Sharma calls “explosive.” When asked if over 400 was an achievable figure, Dr Prabhakar termed these figures as a 'jumla' (trick) of the BJP, arguing that such statements incite people to discuss how many votes the BJP will get , rather than whether he will lose or not. earn. He pointed out that the electoral bond verdict is widely discussed by the public and the moral foundation of Modi's 'naa khaunga naa khane dunga' identity has collapsed. Claiming that these elections sum up “Modi-BJP against Indian citizens”, Dr Prabhakar said the BJP would find it “very difficult” to get even 220-230 seats, a much lower target than the party saffron is fixed. He added that it was difficult for those in power [the BJP] to understand the situation on the ground and cited the case of Telangana, saying the party would not get even one or two seats, although it was sure to get 10 to 17 seats. Commenting on the reasons for this failure of which he is so certain, Dr Prabhakar believes that the impact of unemployment, inflation and unrest in Manipur and Ladakh should not be underestimated. He also claimed that people from urban areas are returning to rural areas, as a result of which the money allocated to MGNREGA for an entire year was exhausted in six months. “Indian youth are ready to go to Gaza, to Russia, to Ukraine, even if they know that there is a war going on and that they risk dying. This shows how serious unemployment is,” he explained. Dr Prabhakar said the Modi government was “not democratic at all”. When asked if Modi was about to become a dictator, he replied: “Yes, I think so.” For more details, he asked if there was another democracy in which 145 deputies had been suspended, or if there was another country where a state had been “burning” for about a year. [referring to Manipur] without mainstream media coverage. The Prime Minister is also not going to the state and we are also not hearing the voice of Manipuris, he added, saying that the power of the states has also been snatched away. He also criticized the government for not talking with farmers for even ten minutes before passing three laws, even though agriculture is the country's most important sector. “Farmers are still protesting today and we don't hear about it. This doesn't happen in a democratic society,” he said. If Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again, Dr Prabhakar has announced that it will be the country's last election. The map of India and the Constitution will be completely changed. “What we hear about killings, sending people to Pakistan and things like that, will then be heard from the Red Fort. It will no longer be a whisper campaign… What is happening in Manipur and in Ladakh will inevitably happen across the country.” If Modi gets 230 votes, there is no chance of the BJP forming a government with an alliance as no other party will support Modi, Dr Prabhakar predicted. Commenting on income inequality in India, Dr Prabhakar said the rise of Adani and the formation of the Modi government ran parallel. If the Modi government achieves victory in the 2024 elections, echoing its “agenda” of one country, one election, one country, one language, one country, one religion and “all one”, we will end up with “one country, a leader and a ”. country one party. Asked whether Rahul Gandhi's accusation that “Hum do hamare do (Modi, Shah, Adani and Ambani)” was ruling the country was true, he said it was very clear. Modi government gives citizens two cylinders and five kilos of grains, but to your friend you give six airports and four ports, he said. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases starting from April 19 and the results will be declared on June 4. The other six phases will take place on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will take place on April 19 and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. (Published April 9, 2024, 05:28 EAST)

