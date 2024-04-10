Donald Trump's net worth drops by more than $2 billion in a week





Donald Trump's net worth is rapidly evaporating as shares of Truth Social's parent company plunge to new depths since its recent market debut.

Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group fell to their lowest level since just before their first day of trading and are now down 50% from their all-time high price of $79.38.

The former president owns about 79 million shares, or nearly 60%, of the company, which began trading under the ticker DJT late last month following a reverse merger with a check company in white.

The drop has wiped some $2 billion off the value of his stake since the stock began its sharp decline on April 1.

With legal bills to pay mounting, at this rate, there may not be much value left for Trump to extract by the time the former president can dispose of his shares once the six-month lock-up period is over finished.

In short, it seemed the stars were aligning for Trump at a crucial time as he attempted to retake the White House and become the first person since Grover Cleveland in 1893 to serve nonconsecutive terms as president.

DILLER, on $DJT:

WHY are you talking about this? It's a scam. Like everything he's been involved in..@CNBC @SquawkCNBC pic.twitter.com/UZq5CSBUXD

Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) April 4, 2024

First, Trump managed to collect $175 million in cash after a judge dramatically reduced the amount owed in a $464 million civil fraud case.

Then he became $3 billion richer overnight after MAGA supporters rushed to scoop up shares and contribute financially to his cause.

Trump Media's peak market capitalization of around $10.4 billion even eclipsed that of Reddit, a much more mature social media company that went public weeks earlier.

The huge gap between parent company Truth Social's underlying fundamentals and the valuation it received from investors has led to many comparisons to meme stocks and altcoins.

But almost as quickly as it arrived, the luck now seems to be running out of steam.

Even Marjorie Taylor Greene wouldn't have kept her shares

First, Trump Media released 2023 results that show the company racked up losses of $58 million on revenue of just $4 million.

Adding insult to injury, prospects appeared bleak after her unorthodox auditor warned she might not have survived without the $300 million in cash she received from Digital World Acquisition Corp. as part of its reverse merger.

Advertisers might be able to solve this problem by spending more to place products and services, but Trump Media has raised a major red flag after refusing to commit to releasing metrics that could give buyers more ads an idea of ​​the reach offered by the platform.

As the platform appears to be bleeding users, even Republican lawmakers aren't willing to put their money on Trump Media, it seems.

Forbes reported this week that only two House representatives purchased shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. before the merger, according to the latest available documents. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of them, has since liquidated her assets.

It's a scam. Like everything else he's been involved in, Barry Diller, president of IAC Media Group, told CNBC last week.

Trump faces a slew of lawsuits, including four criminal complaints, including one for illegal interference in a federal election.

Trump's Save America political action committee spent nearly $5.6 million on legal fees in February, according to a regulatory finding.

This may help explain why the former president stooped to selling gold shoes and peddling special edition Bibles online, something that alarmed even his supporters.

