Trump's latest attempt to delay criminal trial in secrecy case fails | Donald Trump





A New York appeals court judge on Tuesday rejected Donald Trump's latest attempt to delay his secret criminal trial while he fights a silence order, clearing the way for jury selection expected to begin the next week.

The decision by Judge Cynthia Kerns is another loss for Trump, who has repeatedly tried to have the trial postponed.

Trump's lawyers wanted the trial delayed until a full panel of appeals court judges could hear arguments on whether to lift or modify a silence order that bars him from making statements public information about jurors, witnesses and others linked to the silence affair.

Lawyers for the presumptive Republican nominees argue that the silence order is an unconstitutional prior restraint on Trump's free speech rights as he campaigns for the presidency and fights criminal charges.

The First Amendment damage resulting from this silencing order is currently irreparable, Trump lawyer Emil Bove said during an emergency hearing Tuesday before the state's mid-level appeals court .

Bove argued that Trump should not be muzzled as critics, including his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels, regularly attack him. Both are key prosecution witnesses.

Steven Wu, chief of appeals for the Manhattan District Attorneys' Office, said it was in the public interest to protect the integrity of the trial.

This is not a political debate. These are insults, Wu said of Trump's statements.

Trial Judge Juan M. Merchan entered the silence last month at the request of Manhattan prosecutors, who cited Trump's long history of making public and inflammatory remarks about people involved in his legal affairs.

Merchan extended his silence last week to bar comments about his own family after Trump lashed out on social media at his daughter, a Democratic political consultant, and made false statements about her.

It's the second day in a row for Trump's lawyers in the appeals court.

On Monday, Associate Justice Lizbeth Gonzlez denied the defense's request to delay the April 15 trial while Trump seeks to move his case out of heavily Democratic Manhattan.

Trump's lawyers framed their call for silence as a lawsuit against Merchan. In New York, judges can be sued to challenge certain decisions under a state law known as Section 78.

Trump has used this tactic before, including against the judge during his civil fraud trial, in a failed last-minute attempt to delay the case last fall, and again when that judge imposed a silence.

Trump's hush money criminal case involves allegations that he falsified his company records to hide the nature of payments made to Cohen, who helped him bury negative stories during his 2016 campaign Cohen's activities included paying Daniels $130,000 to suppress her allegations of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump years earlier.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels. His lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees.

Trump has made numerous attempts to get the trial postponed, relying on the strategy he proclaimed to television cameras during the preliminary hearing in February: We want delays.

