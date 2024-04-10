Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin Eid Prayers at Istiqlal Mosque





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) arrived at Istiqlal Mosque, Central Jakarta. Jokowi will pray Eid al-Fitr at the Istiqlal Mosque. Monitoring detikcom, Wednesday (10/4/2024), Jokowi arrived at the Istiqlal Mosque with Vice President Ma'ruf Amin. Jokowi was seen wearing a white shirt and black cap while Ma'rud wore a white shirt wrapped in a black jacket. Jokowi occupies the front row, flanked by Ma'ruf Amin and the grand imam of the Istiqlal mosque, Nasaruddin Umar. A number of ministers also performed the Id prayer at Istiqlal, including Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas and Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Ms. Iriana is part of the women's team with Ms. Wury Ma'ruf Amin. Eid prayers at Istiqlal Mosque to begin soon The Istiqlal mosque was also full of residents this morning. Density started to occur in the Gambir station area. People seemed to be flocking to the mosque area. Before entering the mosque, residents will be subject to a body check by members of Paspampres. After a body check, residents will then be invited to enter through the main gate of the mosque. From this route, residents will enter the main hall of the Istiqlal Mosque. Eid prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque will take place at 07:00 WIB. People came with prayer mats and plastic bags to put their sandals in. Security at the Istiqlal Mosque Istiqlal Mosque They also took a number of security measures ahead of today's Eid prayers. Sterilization has been carried out since Tuesday (9/4) evening. The Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque, Nassarudin Umar, said it was a permanent procedure that had to be carried out. “The sterilization started at 9 p.m., with troops from Paspampres and related parties of the TNI and Polri. But the sterilization started at 2 p.m. in the evening,” he told reporters at the mosque of the 'Istiqlal, Tuesday (9/4). He said the facade of the mosque would begin to be sterilized. He said morning prayers on Wednesday (10/4) would be held at the rear of the mosque. Meanwhile, security during prayers is provided by the TNI-Polri and the mosque's internal security officers. He confirmed that he expected it to be ready for Eid al-Fitr prayers tomorrow. “From year to year, we have standards for Istiqlal. If the vice president or president comes or another official comes, we already have an inherent procedure,” he said. “Of course we involve the TNI and the Polri for security as well as the internal security of Istiqlal, then also DKI Jakarta for Satpol PP for more technical security regarding parking and so on,” he said. he concluded. It is known that Jokowi will be present this morning with Vice President Ma'Aruf Amin during Eid prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque. After Eid prayers, Jokowi will hold an open house at the State Palace. Watch the video: The solemn atmosphere of Eid prayers at the Istiqlal mosque [Gambas:Video 20detik] (ygs/imk)

