Erdoan loses… finally – The New European





This is not an April Fool. The CHP (Republican People's Party) has become the first party! read the title ofSizenewspaper known for its criticism of Recep Tayyip Erdoan, after the local elections. Turkey's main opposition, the CHP, ran against Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 18 elections and lost 17. When the results were announced, the country couldn't believe what was happening.

Erdoan is famous for his balcony speeches on election night, and for half the country, this is the most unbearable part of an election day. However, this time, millions of people watched with big smiles, especially eager to hear him say: “Unfortunately, we were unable to achieve the result we wanted in the local elections. Since this was the first election since the traumatic 2023 presidential elections, opposition voters went to the polls without much hope. No one expected this result, and certainly no one could have predicted the opposition's victory. The CHP's last victory was in 1977. The CHP has consistently won around 25% of the vote since the AKP took power. This time, CHP leader zgr zel announced that his party had exceeded the 25% ceiling. What was even more shocking was that a social democratic party managed to win in conservative strongholds in rural provinces, sometimes thanks to young secular women running for mayor. Istanbul's Badat Avenue is where Turkey celebrates, and this time millions of people flocked to the avenue with Turkish flags. Cars honked and loud music blared. I was also there, soaking up the election of Ekrem mamolus as mayor of the city. As of 2019, Mamolu is seen as someone who can challenge Erdoan and the rival Erdoan fears the most. For decades, Erdoan has pitted the rural, traditionalist, conservative and economically disadvantaged segments of Turkish society against the urban, cosmopolitan, educated, secular and wealthier segments. But it seems that his religious voters have stayed away, some of them even turning to the CHP. I spoke to an AKP voter in my neighborhood who told me he was voting for the CHP. I laughed, I didn't believe him, but he insisted, I'm serious! These secularists act more humbly than the money-hungry AKP! Erdoan liked to present his opponents as the elite, but this trick does not work on Mamolu. He has a slight Black Sea accent, which is the same region of origin of Erdoan himself. Mamolu also comes from a center-right and somewhat conservative family. Erdoan has always said that whoever wins Istanbul will win Turkey, and as the city's former mayor, he sees his own success repeated in mamolu. But it is important to understand a particular part of Erdoan's history to understand why he is so worried about his successor. In 1998, Erdoan was sentenced to 10 months in prison for reciting a poem considered to incite religious hatred. This incident began to shape a strong narrative around it. It has come to represent the struggle against oppressive forces in Türkiye. Three years after his release, he obtained his majority. However, in December 2022, Erdoan made a crucial mistake; he sentenced mamolu to prison. In Turkish politics, people love underdogs. They love to see someone rise from the ashes. This is how Erdoan came to power. This is perhaps one of the rare cases in human history where sentencing someone to prison turned out to be a gift. Turkey has not transformed into a thriving democracy; the opposition still faces extreme difficulties. Despite changes in the political landscape, Erdoan remains firmly entrenched as president, wielding total authority. However, the recent local elections dealt a major blow to this aura of invincibility. Erdoan is no longer the undisputed winner of Turkish politics. Seeing how Istanbul's Ekrem Mamolu and Ankara's Mansur Yava both won landslide victories against Erdoan's party, I can't help but wonder how last year's presidential elections could have gone if the opposition had presented a different candidate. Celal Budak is a freelance writer living in Istanbul

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/erdogan-loses-turkey-local-elections-at-last/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos