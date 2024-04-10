Video of Donald Trump: one of the “biggest mistakes he ever made” Mary Trump





Donald Trump's abortion video is one of the “biggest mistakes he's ever made,” his niece said.

In a video released Monday, Donald Trump said abortion policy should be left to individual states after Roe v. Wade is overturned in 2022. He also did not endorse a federal limit to abortion, which provoked backlash from some Republicans and anti-abortionists. -abortion groups.

Abortion has proven to be a difficult election issue for Republicans. This was largely linked to the Republican Party's underperformance in the November 2022 midterm elections, and Donald Trump is under pressure to neutralize its impact before voters go to the polls for the presidential election.

Writing on her blog Monday evening, Mary Trump responded to the video and said it delivered a major victory to Democrats.

She wrote: “In a video posted to Truth Social today, Donald made one of his boldest statements yet on abortion, declaring that he had “proudly ended Roe vs. Wade.” In doing so, he has just handed the Democrats the political advertising of the season.

“Political analysts say Republicans are in trouble on abortion rights, which are expected to play a key role in 2024. Democrats recently announced plans to put abortion measures on the ballot in several states, and the Florida State Supreme Court has already ruled in their favor.”

The Florida Supreme Court ruled April 1 that a measure to legalize abortion to the point of viability could appear on the November ballot. The inclusion was allowed despite a legal challenge from state Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Mary Trump, a frequent critic of her uncle, also said the former president managed to alienate two groups he needs to win the 2024 presidential election.

“Donald might have thought he was making his anti-abortion rhetoric more palatable by suggesting that abortion should be left to the states, but he managed to piss off the two groups he needs: the first is the right, who wants it. to pass a national ban; and second, there are independents, who don't want states to ban abortion. Good work, Donald,” she wrote.

Newsweek reached out to Donald Trump's representatives for comment via email outside of normal business hours.

Donald Trump on April 6, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Mary Trump said her uncle's abortion video was "one of the biggest mistakes he ever made."

The former president faced fury from some Republicans over his stance on abortion after the video surfaced, with South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham saying he was “respectfully” disagree.

He added: “I will continue to advocate for a national minimum standard limiting abortion to 15 weeks because the child is capable of feeling pain, with exceptions for rape, incest and life from the mother.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Group, a right-wing nonprofit that seeks to limit abortion, also spoke out.

“We are deeply disappointed by President Trump's position. The unborn and their mothers deserve national protections and national advocacy against the brutality of the abortion industry,” Dannenfelser said in a statement.

“The Dobbs decision clearly allows states and Congress to act. Calling the issue 'back to the states' cedes the national debate to Democrats who are working tirelessly to enact legislation mandating abortion during the nine months of pregnancy. If successful, they will wipe out states' rights.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was a 2022 United States Supreme Court decision in which it held that the United States Constitution does not provide a right to abortion.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump fired back at Graham and Dannenfelser, saying they should focus on the election instead.

“Senators Lindsey Graham and Marjorie Dannenfelser should study the 10th Amendment and states' rights. When they do, they should be proud to help Republicans WIN ELECTIONS, rather than making it impossible for them!” he wrote.

A survey conducted for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies in February shows that voters are divided on whether abortion rights should be left to the discretion of each state.

Overall, 40 percent of voters agree with Trump that the right to abortion should be left to state governments, while 40 percent say the federal government should determine abortion laws . Finally, 20 percent said they were unsure which level of government should decide.

The poll was conducted on February 10 among 1,500 eligible voters in the United States and has a margin of error of 2.53+/-.

