Indonesian Muslims welcome Eid al-Fitr following government announcement





Jakarta. Many Indonesian Muslims were waiting until Tuesday evening for confirmation that Eid al-Fitr, their most important religious holiday, would begin the next day after a month of fasting. Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas announced the much-anticipated decision following a conference of Muslim scholars and clerics regarding the sighting of the new moon marking the month of Syawal, which follows Ramadan. The stipulated date corresponds to the version of the country's second largest Muslim organization, Muhammadiyah. However, Muhammadiyah's followers began observing the current month of fasting a day earlier than required by the government. “May you have a blessed Eid al-Fitr! We ask forgiveness for all mistakes and shortcomings, visible and invisible,” President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana said in a video message posted on the government's YouTube account. The president urged people to use religious momentum to strengthen “the fabric of our nation” following February's presidential and legislative elections. He will perform the Eid prayer at Jakarta's Istiqlal Mosque this morning, marking his last as president before leaving office in October. A convoy of vehicles carries people along Mas Mansyur Street in Tanah Abang, Jakarta, to celebrate the last day of Ramadan and welcome Eid al-Fitr, the biggest holiday of Indonesian Muslims, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoão) President-elect Prabowo Subianto will celebrate Eid at his private residence in Bogor, where he will receive guests, a spokesperson said in a text message. In some areas of Jakarta, residents welcomed Eid by beating drums and singing praises to God in convoys of vehicles along the streets. Children in many provinces marched through neighborhoods with kerosene torches to mark the last day of fasting and celebrate Eid, a time when they usually wear new clothes and receive money from adult family members. In Palopo, South Sulawesi, celebrations went a little too far: young men rode motorcycles with loud exhausts until after midnight, and other convoys of vehicles blocked main roads and disrupted traffic , which prompted the police to intervene. In the city of Manado, whose population is predominantly Christian, an Eid parade was held in the evening from the North Sulawesi governor's office to the city's Miftahul Jannah Mosque. “This celebration has been held regularly here for a long time, involving not only Muslims but also followers of other faiths,” said Manado Mayor Andrei Angouw. In his message, the mayor also called for unity and religious tolerance in the city. In Central Kalimantan's capital, Palangka Raya, a convoy of decorated vehicles drove slowly with loudspeakers playing “takbir” or praises to God. Keywords :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/indonesian-muslims-welcome-eid-alfitr-following-govt-announcement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos