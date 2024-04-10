Jokowi's identification prayers at Istiqlal this morning, followed by open house at the palace

Jakarta –

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana filled it Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah Prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque, Central Jakarta. After the Id prayer, Jokowi continued his open house activities at the Jokowi Presidential Palace.

For information, the open day organized at the Palace was the third in 10 years at the presidency. Jokowi has already held open days at the presidential palace twice during his term as president, namely in 2017 and 2019. Thus, Eid 2024 is the third time that Jokowi has held an open day, which will be his final year as president.

It was not only Jokowi and Iriana who performed the Id prayer in Istiqlal, but also Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and his wife Wury Estu Handayani as well as a number of ministers, heads of institutions and even ambassadors.

After Eid prayers, Jokowi and Ma'ruf went directly to the presidential palace to hold an open house. The open day will start at 09:00 WIB.

“The open day starts at 09:00 WIB. The doors will be opened, it is ready to receive arrivals at 09:00 WIB,” Head of the Presidential Secretariat Protocol Office Yusuf Permana told reporters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday . (09/04/2024).

Yusuf said the open day did not last long as time was limited. He called on residents to come early.

“It is only in the afternoon because we have limits, so we apologize if not everyone present can enter, because the time is not that long. We suggest to those who want to go attend, of course, the sooner the better,” he said.

Yusuf stressed that the palace had not prepared any special invitations for VIPs or officials to come to the open day. Yusuf said anyone can come and stay in touch.

“For this year's Open House of the Presidential Secretariat, we have not prepared any invitation as it is a mutual forgiveness event, please for ex-civil servants, ex-VVIPs, ex-presidents and vice presidents, former ministers. If you want to come “We will provide services to him from the entrance to the president's handshake to the banquet venue that we will prepare,” Yusuf said.

“So once again we are saying we are not extending invitations, we are open if you would like to attend the open house with the president and the first lady, the vice president and the vice president's wife. president,” Yusuf continued.

They are ready to receive all the guests. There is a special gate that has been prepared for the VIPs and officials present.

“We have prepared if there is a former president, a former vice president who wants to come to the palace. Of course, we also provide maximum service to make them feel comfortable. We are preparing a special entrance , then we give them special treatment to make them feel comfortable. We can all participate in it. “This Eid setting aims at respecting the elderly,” Yusuf said.

“Then we also provide the best service, both to the public and to public officials, former leaders, or former presidents or former vice presidents. We serve everyone as best as possible to ensure the comfort and safety of the guests of the President and the guests of the First Lady who come to the “State Palace within the framework of friendship, Eid al-Fitr 1 Shawwal 1445 AH”, he continued.

