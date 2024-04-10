Politics
Jokowi's identification prayers at Istiqlal this morning, followed by open house at the palace
Jakarta –
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana filled it Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah Prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque, Central Jakarta. After the Id prayer, Jokowi continued his open house activities at the Jokowi Presidential Palace.
For information, the open day organized at the Palace was the third in 10 years at the presidency. Jokowi has already held open days at the presidential palace twice during his term as president, namely in 2017 and 2019. Thus, Eid 2024 is the third time that Jokowi has held an open day, which will be his final year as president.
It was not only Jokowi and Iriana who performed the Id prayer in Istiqlal, but also Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and his wife Wury Estu Handayani as well as a number of ministers, heads of institutions and even ambassadors.
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
After Eid prayers, Jokowi and Ma'ruf went directly to the presidential palace to hold an open house. The open day will start at 09:00 WIB.
“The open day starts at 09:00 WIB. The doors will be opened, it is ready to receive arrivals at 09:00 WIB,” Head of the Presidential Secretariat Protocol Office Yusuf Permana told reporters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday . (09/04/2024).
Yusuf said the open day did not last long as time was limited. He called on residents to come early.
“It is only in the afternoon because we have limits, so we apologize if not everyone present can enter, because the time is not that long. We suggest to those who want to go attend, of course, the sooner the better,” he said.
Yusuf stressed that the palace had not prepared any special invitations for VIPs or officials to come to the open day. Yusuf said anyone can come and stay in touch.
“For this year's Open House of the Presidential Secretariat, we have not prepared any invitation as it is a mutual forgiveness event, please for ex-civil servants, ex-VVIPs, ex-presidents and vice presidents, former ministers. If you want to come “We will provide services to him from the entrance to the president's handshake to the banquet venue that we will prepare,” Yusuf said.
“So once again we are saying we are not extending invitations, we are open if you would like to attend the open house with the president and the first lady, the vice president and the vice president's wife. president,” Yusuf continued.
They are ready to receive all the guests. There is a special gate that has been prepared for the VIPs and officials present.
“We have prepared if there is a former president, a former vice president who wants to come to the palace. Of course, we also provide maximum service to make them feel comfortable. We are preparing a special entrance , then we give them special treatment to make them feel comfortable. We can all participate in it. “This Eid setting aims at respecting the elderly,” Yusuf said.
“Then we also provide the best service, both to the public and to public officials, former leaders, or former presidents or former vice presidents. We serve everyone as best as possible to ensure the comfort and safety of the guests of the President and the guests of the First Lady who come to the “State Palace within the framework of friendship, Eid al-Fitr 1 Shawwal 1445 AH”, he continued.
Watch Video: Moment Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin prays Eid at Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta
(eva/ygs)
|
Sources
2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7287005/jokowi-salat-id-di-istiqlal-pagi-ini-lanjut-open-house-di-istana
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google Pixel 8A leak suggests launch is imminent
- Heike Grewenig, Dissolving Barriers and Creating the Future at Mondelz International
- Jokowi's identification prayers at Istiqlal this morning, followed by open house at the palace
- Jonathan Nolan wants to do stunt sequence in India: 'Action in Bollywood is the best' | Exclusive
- Kansas State University
- TikTok is testing a new photo app to rival Instagram
- Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to at least 10 years in prison | BBC News
- A restaurant that combines an amusement park with unforgettable haute cuisine
- How often should I get tested for prostate cancer?
- Are you prepared for an earthquake in Utah?
- Free events abound at TACAW this summer | Culture & Leisure
- Ankur Bhattacharjee: Paddler Ankur will play in the Czech league | Kolkata News