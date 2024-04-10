Governor communicates information to President on all catastrophic events in West Sumatra





Padang – West Sumatra Governor Mahyeldi reported all catastrophic incidents that occurred in a number of districts and towns in the province to President Joko Widodo through an official letter. Read also: The palace will host former presidents and officials if they attend Jokowi's open day “This report aims to ensure that the central government receives accurate information about the disaster that has hit West Sumatra (Sumbar) since early March 2024,” he said in Padang, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The report was submitted by Governor Mahyeldi via an official letter with number: 300.2/351/SET/IV/2024, dated April 8, 2024. Read also: Head of Presidential Secretariat discusses Jokowi's source of funds for basic food packages and habits since 2014  Mount Marapi, West Sumatra. Photo : VIVA.co.id/Andri Mardiansyah (Padang) “We are conveying the timeline of the disaster and a number of efforts that have been made by the region to manage the disaster,” he said. Read also: Jokowi will celebrate Eid in Jakarta, is there an open day? He said disaster reports included floods and landslides that hit five districts/cities in West Sumatra in early March 2024, the eruption of Mount Marapi and lava floods that caused at least one impact on residents of two districts in West Sumatra. “We are reporting all the catastrophic incidents that have occurred in West Sumatra in the past few months. We hope that later this will help the central government prepare plans on how to deal with them in the future,” he said. he declared. In addition to being sent to the President, the report letter also included copies to a number of related parties, such as the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, the head of the National Disaster Management Agency and the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, the Minister of Social Affairs and the Chairman of the West Sumatra DPRD.  The atmosphere after the flash flood incident in Solok Regency, West Sumatra. Photo : VIVA/Andri Mardiansyah (Padang) In the letter, the Governor of West Sumatra also expressed his gratitude to the central government which has paid great attention and support to the West Sumatra Province through various ministries and public institutions. “In addition to being a report, our letter also aims to express our appreciation and gratitude to the central government for its attention and support for sustainable development in West Sumatra,” he said. Natural disasters have hit West Sumatra since March 2024. Floods and landslides have reportedly caused dozens of deaths and serious damage to infrastructure, particularly in Pesisir Selatan regency. The eruption of Mount Marapi caused crop failures among the mountain's farmers, leading to a spike in prices for a number of food items. The eruption of Mount Marapi also caused lava floods in two areas, namely Agam and Tanah Datar districts. (ant) Next page “We are reporting all the catastrophic incidents that have occurred in West Sumatra in the past few months. We hope that later this will help the central government prepare plans on how to deal with them in the future,” he said. he declared.

