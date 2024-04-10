PM Modi's show of strength in Chennai: 'He will continue to work for Tamil Nadu' | Chennai News







The Prime Minister reached the Chennai airport at 6 p.m. and then left by road for Panagal Park, the starting point of the show. He started the tour at 6.30 pm in an open jeep, flanked by BJP state president K Annamalai and BJP candidate from South Chennai, Tamilisai Soundararajan.

He also made many promises for Tamil Nadu. I assure my sisters and brothers in Chennai that our government will continue to work for the welfare of this vibrant city. In the coming days, railway stations including Egmore will be redeveloped… Key road projects such as the ChennaiBengaluru Expressway and expansion of other existing road projects will improve trade and connectivity… our government is working also on projects like a multi modal logistics park and a discovery campus at IITMadras, which will boost business as well as innovation… We will continue to make Tamil culture and language popular on the global stage, a Modi said.

The NDA government will continue to work in sectors such as roads, ports, urban transport, culture, commerce, connectivity, energy and much more. At the same time, we will address key issues in Chennai, such as strengthening the disaster management apparatus, which allows us to be better prepared when disasters such as floods strike. We will also continue to support the MSME sector, a key pillar of economic growth, the Prime Minister said.

The day, however, did not start well for BJP functionaries as police removed party posters and pulled down several cutouts. Later in the evening, when placards bearing Modi's face arrived at the tour venue, the police refused permission. When BJP functionaries confronted them, the police stressed that the use of placards with wooden handles was prohibited.

Before Modi's arrival, the pedestrian square transformed into a party zone with dance performances and songs highlighting the BJP's policies, as well as traditional folk art, setting the tone. Local businesses temporarily closed their doors to make way for the gathering. An accessible viewing area has also been provided for people with disabilities. S Saroja from Virugambakkam, said, “I am seeing it for the first time and just wanted to have a glimpse at all costs.

This is the first road rally organized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai city in the last 10 years.

