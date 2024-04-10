Appeals court judge rejects Trump's efforts to delay secret trial as he appeals hush order





A New York appeals court judge on Tuesday rejected Donald Trump's attempt to halt his secret trial while he appeals a hush order, a ruling that came less than 24 hours after another judge rejected the former president's request to delay his impending criminal trial on other grounds.

Tuesday's ruling came about an hour after Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove, argued that his client was entitled to a stay of proceedings while he challenges the “unconstitutional” partial silence order that Judge Juan Merchan spoke out against Trump last month and expanded a few days later.

Bove argued that the silence order, which prohibits Trump from disparaging witnesses, individual prosecutors, court staff and their relatives, the judge's relatives, and jurors and potential jurors, means his client cannot comment on publicly filed petitions and that this violates the former president's sixth and final law. First Amendment Rights.

Former President Donald Trump speaks after a hearing in New York Criminal Court on March 25. Justin Lane / Pool via AP file

His court filing argued that the order caused “continuing and irreparable harm to the petitioner and the voting public.”

“He is the leading candidate in a presidential election and that record does not support the order of silence,” Bove told Judge Cynthia Kern.

Steven Wu of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which filed the case against Trump, told the judge there was no basis for a stay and that Bove had misrepresented the silence order.

“The defense attorney presented this as noble,” Wu said, “but we are talking about inflammatory and denigrating remarks against witnesses and family members of court staff. This is not of a political debate. It was threats against staff that led to a barrage of attacks that led to the involvement of the New York Police Department.

Kerns' order allows Trump's lawyers to argue their case for a stay before a full panel of Appellate Division judges. His court papers regarding that request are scheduled to be filed Monday morning, the same time jury selection is scheduled to begin in the case.

One of Kerns' Appellate Division colleagues, Judge Lizbeth Gonzlez, took about two hours Monday to deny Trump's motion to stay the trial, while continuing her appeal on his argument that he cannot not get a fair trial in Manhattan.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments to an adult film star in the final days of the 2016 presidential election. He has pleaded not guilty.

