You want Modi to be PM for a third term: Raj Thackeray extends support to ruling alliance | Bombay News





Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday said his party has extended unconditional support to the ruling alliance to ensure that Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister for a third term. He was speaking at the party's annual public rally organized here on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa. The country today needs strong leadership. When I met Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, I told them that I was not interested in seat adjustment, nor in the Rajya Sabha or in the council. I told them that I had decided to provide unconditional support to the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP and then making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for another term, Thackeray said. He asked his party members to start preparing for the next elections. Thackeray's speech clarified that the MNS will not contest the Lok Sabha elections but will only support candidates of the ruling alliance. Ever since his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, speculation was rife that the MNS would be part of the BJP-led alliance and contest the general elections. India is a country of young people who need opportunities. I expect Narendra Modi to focus on youth. They are the future. Each country has its time. Our time should not be wasted. This election will decide the future of this country, he said. He said that for the past one-and-a-half years, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had been asking him to meet. I wanted to know what exactly they meant. That's why I called Amit Shah and went to meet him, he said. Let me be clear. The last seat sharing conference I attended was in 1995. Never after. That's not my temperament…so someone told me to fight on a different symbol. It's not going to happen. There will be no compromise. The only symbol I will fight on is that of the MNS, Thackeray added. He said he had always had cordial relations with BJP leaders, from Gopinath Munde and Pramod Mahajan to Modi. My opposition to Modi in 2019 was not personal. Unlike Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, I did not want to become chief minister. I opposed him on issues. You are doing it (opposing Modi) now because your party is divided, for your selfish gains, he said. He criticized the media for speculating about his meeting with Shah and reports that he would become the leader of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. If I had wanted to become a chef, I would have gone back a long time ago. When I left Shiv Sena, there were 32 MLAs, which is 6/7 MLAs from me. I told them that I would not work under anyone other than Balasaheb Thackeray. Do not believe such reports. I will remain president only of the MNS,” he said.

