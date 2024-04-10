David Cameron talks to Donald Trump in surprise meeting at Mar-a-Lago to secure Ukraine funding





Lord Cameron had a face-to-face meeting with Donald Trump in Florida as part of a charm offensive to secure more US funding for the war in Ukraine.

The foreign minister visited the former US president at his Mar-a-Lago resort, despite previously calling him a protectionist, xenophobic, [and] misogynist and denouncing one of his policies as divisive, stupid and wrong.

The meeting, which the Trump campaign said included a dinner, was the first between a senior minister and Mr. Trump since he left office in 2021.

Besides Ukraine, the two men reportedly discussed the strength of the UK-US relationship, the so-called special relationship and other foreign policy issues.

Lord Cameron is making a high-profile visit to the United States to pressure Republicans to pass the blocked aid plan for Ukraine and will also discuss Israel's war in Gaza.

This is the latest in a series of interventions by the Foreign Minister on supporting Ukraine's battle against Russia.

Earlier this year, he warned Congress not to show the weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s.

The comment angered right-wing congresswoman and staunch Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, who told him to kiss me and worry about his own country.

Lord Cameron traveled to Florida to meet Mr Trump on Monday evening.

The Foreign Office insisted it was standard practice for ministers to meet opposition candidates as part of their routine international engagement.

But this is not the first time Lord Cameron's decision to meet a presidential candidate has raised eyebrows.

In 2012, while prime minister, he met Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney during a campaign and fundraising trip to London.

During his visit, Lord Cameron hopes for a breakthrough with Republicans who are blocking a $60 billion (over $47.5 billion) military aid package to Ukraine, now in the second year of its war with Russia .

He will speak with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and key figures in Congress on Tuesday to call on them to change the narrative on Ukraine this year and unlock funding.

He will tell American leaders that the success of Ukraine and the failure of [Vladimir] Putin is vital to American and European security.

This will show that borders matter, that aggression does not pay and that countries like Ukraine are free to choose their own future, the Foreign Ministry said.

The alternative would only embolden Putin in further attempts to redraw European borders by force, and would be heard clearly in Beijing, Tehran and North Korea.

US support for Ukraine has significantly degraded the military capability of a common adversary, Russia has lost half of its pre-invasion land combat power and a quarter of its original Black Sea fleet , while creating jobs in his country and strengthening the Western alliance and NATO. .

The Trump campaign said the two had dinner in Florida and discussed “the need for NATO countries to meet their defense spending demands,” it said in a statement.

The two men also discussed “the upcoming US and UK elections, political issues specific to Brexit… and an end to the killings in Ukraine”, the campaign said in a statement reported by Reuters.

Republicans in the US Congress have been blocking the final tranche of the package granted to Ukraine for months. Republicans in the House of Representatives demanded concessions on border security before supporting the bill.

The former president, who said he would end Ukraine's war in a day, has long criticized the enormous economic and military aid the United States has provided to Ukraine.

Last month, he appeared to soften his tone on NATO following the uproar after saying he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants to members that don't pay their fair share.

In 2015, Mr Cameron described former Republican presidents' travel ban policies towards Muslims as divisive, stupid and wrong and criticized his disagreement with aid to Ukraine as not an approach sensible.

Ms Taylor-Greene's outburst came in response to an article by Lord Cameron warning the US against mirroring “the weakness shown against Hitler in the 1930s”.

The Foreign Ministry said talks with Blinken and other Biden administration officials would also focus on the Gaza ceasefire and providing more aid to the region.

He will also push for a full, urgent and transparent investigation into the terrible events in Gaza following the totally unacceptable deaths of three Britons working for the humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen in the Israeli drone attack.

Mr. Trump and the White House have been contacted for comment.

