Appeals judge rejects Trump's request to delay start of secret trial so he can challenge silence order





CNN New York —

An appeals court judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's request to delay the start of his secret trial in New York so he can challenge the silence order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan.

New York Associate Justice Cynthia Kern denied the request for a temporary stay just minutes after hearing arguments on the issue Tuesday.

A full appeals court panel will still consider Trump's motion, although it won't delay the start of the trial.

Motions are due Monday, the day jury selection is scheduled to begin. The panel of judges will decide whether to suspend the trial after receiving the briefs that day, meaning that in theory the trial could be suspended after it begins, although that possibility appears remote. The committee itself will decide on the silence order after April 29, when submissions must be submitted.

The jury will decide on the written tests; there will be no pleadings.

Tuesday's petition was the second failed attempt by Trump's lawyers this week to try to delay the start of the secret trial, six days from now. Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to the reimbursement of secret payments made before the 2016 election. The former president has pleaded not guilty.

This is the first of four potential criminal trials Trump faces, although it could be the only one to take place before the 2024 election.

During Tuesday's proceedings, Trump's lawyers urged the appeals court judge to halt the start of the trial so they could challenge Merchan's hush order in the New York monetary hush case, arguing that the former president suffers irreparable harm because of the order of silence which infringes on his rights. First Amendment Rights.

Emil Bove, Trump's lawyer, said the former president's comments may have been crude, but neither party had said they rose to the level of incitement.

Merchan put the silence order in place before the trial, which barred Trump from publicly commenting on witnesses and court and prosecutorial staff. He extended the silence order to cover his own family after Trump lashed out at Merchan's daughter on social media.

Trump's lawyer argued Tuesday that Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels, two expected witnesses in the case, comment daily on the merits of the case and that silence unfairly prohibits Trump from responding.

The silence mandate also prohibits Trump from commenting on his publicly filed recusal motion regarding Merchan's daughter, Bove said.

Trump's lawyer also argued that Trump should also be able to publicly discuss prosecutor Matthew Colangelo, a former Justice Department prosecutor whom Bovesaid compares to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is not protected by the order of silence because he is a public figure.

The district attorney's office, which asked for a gag order to be put in place, argued that Trump had a history of making threatening remarks in his business dealings.

Manhattan District Attorneys' Office appeals chief Steven Wu said it's difficult to convince people to testify as witnesses because they know what their names can lead to in the press.

Wu argued that Trump's statements have already had an impact on the case and have a significant deterrent effect not only on the targets but also on those who consider themselves vulnerable if they become involved in this proceeding.

We're talking about the defendants' undisputed history of making inflammatory, threatening and defamatory comments, Wu said. This is not a political debate, he added.

Wu said that while Trump cannot comment on witnesses and their direct connection to this case and the allegations, Trump is allowed to talk about his history with witnesses like Cohen.

Trump's lawyer argued that it was a limited request, but Wu responded that what Trump is seeking is much broader and provides no basis to derail the trial.

There is no reason to suspend a criminal trial based on a challenge to a collateral order, Wu said. The criminal trial should proceed regardless of any suspension requested here. This is extremely important to us.

He also argued that Trump's lawyers waited two weeks until the silence order was first imposed and are now bringing it a week before the trial was scheduled to begin.

Documents related to the silence order are not accessible to the public and have been sealed.

Trump also sought this week to delay the trial so he could argue for a change of venue, but an appeals court judge denied that request Monday.

This story has been updated with additional details and background information.

