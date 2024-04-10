Jokowi greets and serves 'selfies' to a number of people after Eid prayers in Istiqlal

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo greeted the public at the end of the race Eid prayer 1445 Hijri in Istiqlal MosqueJakarta, Wednesday (10/4/2024).

At the start, he arrived first in front of a black Alphard car with RI-1 plates.

However, Jokowi did not immediately get into the car because he was still waiting for First Lady Iriana Jokowi.

While waiting for about 10 minutes, several residents yelled at him.

“Pak Jokowi, sir,” said the residents, the majority of whom were mothers.

Then Jokowi turned around and waved. He also asked residents on the 2nd floor to come down if they wanted to see him.

Shortly after, Iriana arrived and they both got into the car. As the car was driving, Jokowi suddenly asked the driver to stop and called residents who asked selfie.

Monitoring Kompas.com, There were at least three or four residents who had the opportunity to take photos with the head of state.

Besides Iriana, Jokowi was also seen accompanied by his youngest son and General Chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep.

Kaesang also walked behind Iriana with his wife, Erina Gudono.



