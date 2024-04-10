PM Modi addresses public meeting in Vellore, says 'DMK is a family business' India TV





Image Source: X/@BJP4INDIA Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi addresses a public meeting in Vellore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at a public rally in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, highlighting what he perceived as the party's perpetuation of outdated politics and dynastic regime. Prime Minister Modi accused the DMK of hampering Tamil Nadus progress by adhering to entrenched familial and corrupt practices, saying the party leadership had created hurdles in the progress of the state's youth. He criticized the DMK for prioritizing family ties, corruption and fostering an anti-Tamil culture within its ranks. Prime Minister Modi addressed a public meeting in Vellore, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Ahead of these engagements, Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow on Tuesday, rallying support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the region. We all need to come together to make India and Tamil Nadu Viksit 21st century. The NDA central government has been preparing the foundation of a developed nation over the last 10 years. You all must remember how India was perceived before 2014. Our economy was weak and only scam related news was published there, PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Vellore, Tamilnadu. “…DMK wants to keep Tamil Nadu trapped in old thinking, old politics, the entire DMK has become a family business. Due to DMK's family politics, the youth of Tamil Nadu do not have the chance to advance. There are three “The main criteria for contesting the DMK elections and moving forward in the DMK. The three main criteria are family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture,” the Prime Minister said in Vellore. Claims of dynastic rule Highlighting what he sees as the DMK's internal selection criteria, PM Modi suggested that the party's path to advancement lies primarily in nepotism, corruption and disregard for Tamil values. He urged voters to reject such practices and embrace a new era of governance focused on meritocracy and development. BJP's intensified campaign in Tamil Nadu The BJP has stepped up its campaign efforts in Tamil Nadu, with top leaders participating in public rallies across the state. Recently, BJP national president JP Nadda took out a roadshow in Tiruchirappalli, despite initial denial of permission by local authorities, later allowed following a court directive. Remarks by JP Nadda Addressing a public rally in Madurai on Sunday, Nadda slammed the INDI alliance, alleging corruption and criminal involvement of its leaders. He highlighted the alliance's association with bail and jail terms, describing the BJP as the antidote to corruption. Nationwide survey The national elections, which will involve 543 Lok Sabha seats, are scheduled in seven phases and will begin on April 19.

