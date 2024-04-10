Prabowo in China: Indonesia's president-elect on the world stage

President-elect Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia visited China, Japan and Malaysia last week, announcing plans to seriously promote foreign relations after he becomes president in October.

As President Joko Jokowi Widodos' defense minister, Prabowo frequently traveled abroad. Having studied in Kuala Lumpur, Zurich and London, as well as military training in the United States, Prabowo is adept at international engagement.

Prabowos was shown an April 1 meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi apparently wanted to know how far Prabowo would go to maintain Jokowi's policies, given Xi's relationship with Jokowi. During his ten years as president, Jokowi visited China at least six times.

Prabowo assured Xi continuity. Prabowo “fully supports the development of closer relations between Indonesia and China and wishes to continue President Joko's policy of friendship with China,” Prabowo was quoted as saying by China CCTV.

Xi described Prabowo as an “old friend of the Chinese people” and said China views its relationship with Indonesia from a strategic and long-term perspective. Xi cited the China-built high-speed rail link between Jakarta and Bandung, inaugurated last October. as a gold standard example of high-quality cooperation. Bandung is the capital of West Java province, 142 rail kilometers southeast of Jakarta.

Jokowi is constantly seeking more Chinese investment. In April 2023,Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment and Jokowis' troubleshooter in attracting large investments, visited China's major industrial zones to observe factories operated by robots. They want to share their technology and are quick in their decision-making process, Luhut said during a local podcast interview in July last year. We need to befriend them as long as they don't manipulate us, concluded Luhut, a pragmatic former army general.

Economic cooperation is solid. Direct foreign investment from China in 2023 amounted to 7.4 billion US dollars. Bilateral trade in 2023 totaled 127.8 billion US dollars. But this collaboration is happening in an environment with poor safety and labor rights. Early in the morning of December 24, 2023, an explosion occurred at a Chinese-funded smelter in MorowaliSulawesi island, killing 19 people.

The essence of the visit to China is a earn for Prabowo and Xi.

Prabowo also met with Premier Li Qiang and Defense Minister Dong Jun. Prabowo brought with him a host of two- and three-star military officers. The delegation was undoubtedly eager to learn more about China. military modernization and its plans for 2027, which marks the centenary of the People's Liberation Army. Some American observers believe that this is also the year that China will be able to take Taiwan militarily.

The results of negotiations between Prabowo and his Chinese counterparts on the South China Sea are unclear.

President Xi said that key One of the major achievements of China-Indonesia relations is respect for strategic autonomy, mutual trust and mutual assistance. Regarding the South China Sea, the embrace of strategic autonomy can be interpreted as referring to Xi's insistence that Beijing's nine-line claims, which overlap with Indonesia's exclusive economic zone, must be accepted. Jakarta's position has long been that its UN-sanctioned economic zone is non-negotiable.

Fearing upsetting economic relations, Jokowi did not show force by calling Chinese fishing boats, protected by large Chinese coast guard vessels, into Indonesian waters. Prabowo will have to review this worrying situation, given China's growing military capacity.

Prabowo reportedly pledged to increase Indonesia's defense budget from 0.8 percent of GDP to 1.5 to 2 percent. But he will also have to ensure that relations with China remain civil.

Xi learned that Prabowo would continue Jokowi's work and political thinking. Xi could also be assured that Indonesia would not take sides in a conflict between great powers. Prabowo insisted that Indonesia would maintain its foreign policy as a non-aligned country. Prabowo was able to speak with a major world leader and is recognized as the presumed leader of a regional power.

After Beijing, Prabowo flew to Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur for courtesy visits with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Meeting three Asian leaders in four whirlwind days appears to give Prabowo international legitimacy as Indonesia's future president. But this legitimacyor lack thereof, will be put to the test on April 22 when Indonesia's Constitutional Court hears a case brought by Prabowo's two losing opponents, alleging large-scale electoral fraud.