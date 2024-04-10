From Aceh to Padang, where was Jokowi for Eid for 10 years?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will celebrate Eid al-Fitr by holding an open day in Jakarta today Wednesday (10/4/2024). This is Jokowi's last Eid as President of the Republic of Indonesia.

Jokowi has already held open houses twice at the presidential palace during his term as president, namely in 2017 and 2019. Eid 2024 will therefore be the third time that Jokowi will hold an open house, which will be his final year as president.

Jokowi himself is the seventh Indonesian president to take office since his election in the 2014 general elections and was officially inaugurated on October 20, 2014. Jokowi was also the first Indonesian president to introduce the tradition of Eid outside of Jakarta and even in various parts of the country.

Previous presidents have almost always celebrated Eid al-Fitr in Jakarta, including Eid prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque.

According to his background, Jokowi celebrates Eid al-Fitr in various parts of Indonesia. Following Research CNBC Indonesia summarized Jokowi's Eid locations during his ten years as President of Indonesia.

2015

On July 16, 2015, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana celebrated Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Baiturrahman Mosque in Banda Aceh. After Eid al-Fitr prayers, Jokowi visited several mosques in Aceh. However, the day before, President Jokowi launched a takbir parade in Banda Aceh.

Jokowi chose Aceh as the first place to celebrate Eid after serving as president, because Aceh Veranda of Mecca and Aceh are the westernmost provinces of Indonesia.

“Because Indonesia is not only Jakarta, I finally decided to celebrate Eid in Aceh. I am very happy, on this Eid day I can get together with the people of Aceh. Why did I choose Aceh? because Aceh is the veranda of Mecca and Aceh is the westernmost region of Indonesia. said Jokowi at the parking lot of the Apung PLTD tsunami site complex, Gampong Punge, Banda Aceh in 2015, cited by Acehprov.go.id.



2016

On July 6, 2016, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana performed Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque, Padang, West Sumatra and Eid al-Fitr prayers.Great Mosque of West Sumatra.However, after Eid al-Fitr prayers on the same day, Jokowi immediately flew to Solo.

In Solo, the President organized several internal events with his family. There is no official agenda while Jokowi is in Solo. However, Jokowi held an open day 3 days after Eid, which was on July 9, 2016. The open day was held in Gedung Agung, Yogyakarta. Thousands of residents attended the open house.

2017

On June 25, 2017, President Jokowi celebrated Eid al-Fitr in Jakarta. And this is the first time that Jokowi has celebrated Eid in the capital since he became President of the Republic of Indonesia.

President Jokowi and his family perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque. The prayer preacher of the time was Quraish Shihab who reminded us that nationalism, patriotism and love of country are human nature (instincts).

After Eid al-Fitr prayers, Jokowi held an open house at the State Palace in Jakarta, with two sessions.

The first session will start at 08:45 WIB between President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Jokowi with Vice President Jusuf Kalla (JK) and his wife Mufidah Kalla.

The second session will take place from 09:00 to 11:00 WIB. This session is open to the general public and officials.

2018

On June 15, 2018, President Jokowi and his family celebrated Eid al-Fitr prayers at Astrid Field, Bogor Botanical Gardens.

Jokowi also held another open day at the Indonesian Presidential Palace in Bogor. However, not only were they able to shake hands with President Jokowi, but people were also given basic food packages as souvenirs as they passed through the palace gates.

President Joko Widodo heads to the venue for Eid al-Fitr prayers on 1 Shawwal 1439 AH in the Astrid Field of the Bogor Botanical Gardens, West Java, Friday (15/6). President Joko Widodo performs Eid al-Fitr prayers in congregation with residents of Bogor city, West Java. (CNBC Indonesia/Andréan Kristianto)

2019

On June 5, 2019, President Jokowi and his family once again celebrated the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta. Then, in 2019, Jokowi held an open house for the second time. This activity took place at the State Palace after Jokowi performed the Id prayer.

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2019, which coincided with the announcement of the results of the recapitulation of the general elections won by President Joko Widodo, the open day this time was held more lively than usual , with the participation of a large number of people.

2020

Different from Eid in previous years, Eid 2020 is a pandemic period, so on May 24, 2020, only solemn salawat was sung by the employees of the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Bogor, Herawan as bilal which has welcomed the arrival of President Jokowi, First Lady Iriana. and Kaesang Pangarep.

Jokowi celebrated Eid al-Fitr prayers in the palace courtyard in Bogor, West Java. Eid al-Fitr prayers were held in a limited manner due to the Covid pandemic that hit Indonesia.

For the record, Eid comes three months after Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic.

2021

In 2021, the pandemic period continues, so President Jokowi performs Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Bogor Palace courtyard. The prayers were only attended by the Paspampres and palace officials as it was still a COVID atmosphere.

2022

On May 2, 2022, President Jokowi held identification prayers at the Presidential Palace Gedung Agung Yogyakarta. The public also appears to be allowed to join Jokowi for Eid prayers at Gedung Agung. Meanwhile, several other people celebrated Eid prayers on the sidewalks around the Gedung Agung complex. There was no open day on Eid that year.

2023

In 2023, President Jokowi will hold the Eid al-Fitr prayer 1444 AH/2023 AD at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Solo. Jokowi was seen accompanied by Ganjar Pranowo, who was then governor of Central Java. Meanwhile, Jokowi will not hold an open day in 2023.

For the record, Ganjar was announced as the presidential candidate of PDI-Perjuangan on April 21, 2023, just one day before Eid.

2024

This year, Jokowi will pray Eid al-Fitr in Istiqlal, Jakarta. Afterwards, Jokowi will hold an open day at the State Palace. The palace also invited the public to come and greet Jokowi.

