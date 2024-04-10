Donald Trump's financial woes return as his criminal trial prepares to begin





By Lukas I. Alpert

Questions about Trump's appeal bond and falling stock prices weigh on the former president

Just when it seemed like Donald Trump had freed himself from the weight of his financial woes, they appear to have turned on him again.

As March drew to a close, it seemed the former president had reached a financial milestone. His social media company Truth Social went public with a soaring stock and a New York state appeals court reduced the amount of what was initially a $464 million bond.

Two weeks later, these problems returned with a vengeance. Truth Social's shares fell more than 50% and New York Attorney General Letitia James raised questions about the strength of the bond Trump obtained.

All of this comes against the backdrop of the former president's first criminal trial, which is set to begin next week.

Here's a look at the main issues facing Trump.

The link

After a New York judge found the Trump Organization liable for corporate fraud for lying about the value of its properties to get better rates, the former president was ordered to pay $454 million in damages. penalties and interest.

Trump, who is the de facto Republican presidential nominee, had argued that the case brought by James, who is a Democrat, was politically motivated, and he vowed to appeal. But to do that, Trump had to come up with money or get a bond for the full amount to convince the court he could pay the verdict if he lost his appeal.

As the late March deadline approached, Trump told the court he had not found a bond company that would agree to provide the money because none would accept his real estate assets as collateral given the extent of sanctions. Without that bond, Trump faced the very real possibility that James could begin seizing his assets.

The New York State Court of Appeals then offered him a lifeline by agreeing to reduce the bail amount to $175 million.

Trump turned to a billionaire supporter for help: Don Hankey, a subprime lender in California who made his fortune offering auto loans to people with low credit scores. Hankey offered to provide the $175 million bond through its surety subsidiary, Knight Specialty Insurance Company.

That gave Trump some breathing room, but the reprieve could be short-lived. Last week, James objected to bail, questioning whether Knight had enough money to secure it and whether he was even allowed to offer it in New York state.

Mark Levinson, senior vice president of Brunswick Companies, a bail bond specialist in Cleveland, Ohio, said that while the objection is not necessarily fatal for Trump, resolving it will take him longer and could potentially increase his costs.

“If a bail bond company is not licensed to operate in a particular state, that is certainly grounds for it not to be accepted by the court, and that will force Trump to find a replacement surety, which would put him in danger. will cost more to get,” Levinson says.

“I think they will find a way to resolve this, but it will be entirely up to the court,” he said.

The judge in the case, Arthur Engoron, has scheduled a hearing for April 22 to review the case.

The stock

At the same time that Trump appeared to have saved his real estate empire with the appeal bond, he scored a huge windfall — at least on paper — through the actions of his social media platform, Truth Social, according to his company parent, Trump Media. & Technology Group, debuted as a publicly traded company in March following a merger with a blank check company.

In its first days of trading on Nasdaq COMP, Trump Media's (DJT) stock soared to more than double its introductory price. At its peak, the stock changed hands for $79.38, almost triple Trump's net worth. The frenzy, however, seemed completely disconnected from the company's fundamentals, placing it among the most overbidden meme stocks.

A week after the launch, the company announced that it had lost $58.2 million on revenue of $4.13 million in 2023. This sent the stock tumbling, eroding billions in paper profits from the coffers of Trump. He has since attempted to inflate the stock and help it regain momentum, but without much success so far. The stock is down more than 50% from its highs and was changing hands for $36.72 Tuesday morning.

Regardless of where the shares are ultimately liquidated, Trump is unable to sell any of the shares or even borrow against them until at least the end of September, so this has not proven to be a bargain for now.

The trial

Even as he faces these financial pressures, Trump will soon have to begin defending himself in the first of many criminal cases he faces.

A lawsuit in which he is accused of falsifying business records to conceal secret payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and others to buy their stories alleging relationships with Trump as part of a practice known as “catch and kill”. expected to start Monday.

Trump, who has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty, has filed several motions to delay the start of that trial, including requests to move the trial out of Manhattan and wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on issues of presidential immunity related to certain. of his other cases. All of these motions have so far been rejected.

Even if this affair does not immediately add to the financial pressure Trump is under, it will keep him out of the presidential campaign. The affair could also prevent him from raising money for his campaign.

Trump is struggling to close the fundraising gap with President Joe Biden, who has said he has raised about double what Trump has raised so far. Last week, the Trump campaign announced it had raised $50 million at an event at investor John Paulson's Florida home.

But Trump has been forced to spend substantial amounts of the money he has raised to pay legal fees related to the multiple criminal and civil cases in which he is involved.

In addition to the Stormy Daniels case, Trump faces three other criminal charges, in Georgia, Florida and Washington, D.C., related to allegations that he illegally conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election and kept classified documents after leaving the White House. Home.

-Lukas I. Alpert

