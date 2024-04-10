It is now possible that Farage will finish off Sunak

William Wragg's madness has been exploited by those determined to wage a civil war within the right. Nigel Farage, affecting a moral seriousness that does not suit him, denounces Wragg's conduct as “objectionable”.

Nadine Dorries fumes against “Toe Wragg” and sees her misdeeds as further evidence of the elaborate conspiracy theory she concocted to explain Boris Johnson's downfall.

Richard Tice, leader of the Reform Party, having a harder time getting an audience, turns up the volume and calls Wragg “the biggest hypocrite of the 21st century”.

Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, is striving at all costs to avoid what his predecessor, Arthur Balfour, Prime Minister from 1902 to 1905, called “the unforgivable sin” of dividing the Conservative Party, as Peel divided it in 1846.

But in trying to please everyone on the deeply controversial issue of tariff reform, Balfour ended up pleasing no one and contributed to the Liberal tidal wave of 1906, in which the Conservatives were reduced to only 156 MPs, with Balfour himself losing his seat. from Manchester East.

It is a tribute to Balfour's resilience and a mark of the respect in which he was held that he nevertheless remained Conservative leader and quickly found another seat.

How wonderful it would be, at least for those of us who continue to profess our admiration for him, if Sunak, despite leading the Conservative Party to electoral disaster, were able to retain his leadership.

But in 1906, while the victorious Liberals won 48.9 percent of the vote and 397 seats, the defeated Conservatives, despite having lost 246 of their previous 402 MPs, still obtained 43.4 percent of the vote.

There is no chance that Sunak's Conservatives, or indeed anyone else's, will get 43.4 per cent of the vote in the next general election.

In the last general election, held in December 2019, Boris Johnson's Conservatives obtained 43.6% of the vote and 365 seats. Johnson won because, under the slogan Get Brexit Done, he managed to bring the Conservatives together and lead them to their best seat result since 1987.

Checking these numbers reminded me of a basic point that is easy to overlook.

In the European elections on Thursday 23 May 2019, Farage triumphed as leader of his new party, the Brexit Party, with 30.5 percent of the vote, while the Conservatives were beaten to fifth place, with just 8, 8 percent, their result. worst result ever recorded in a national competition.

Theresa May admitted the game was over and announced, her voice breaking, on Friday that she would step down as prime minister as soon as her party could elect a new leader.

By doing so well, even though it was a European election rather than Westminster, Farage had shown the Conservatives that they were now in the death zone, from which only Johnson seemed to have any chance of save them.

When I pointed out shortly afterwards to a leading member of the 1922 Committee that Johnson had been careful to avoid getting blood on his hands by assassinating May himself and had left the '22s to careful to wield the dagger, the senior member replied with a smile: “Oh no, we thought it was safer to let Nigel Farage handle it.”

History never repeats itself word for word. There are always differences, and we shouldn't push the analogy too far.

But it is now possible that it will be Farage who finishes Sunak. Because even though Britain will not take part in the next European elections, which will take place from June 6 to 9, in a recent YouGov poll, reform, although currently led by Tice rather than Farage, is at 16 percent, the conservatives being in the lead. 21 percent and Labor at 40.

It appears from these survey results that the right is divided, with an electoral disaster for the conservatives, of which the local elections of May 2 could give a foretaste, even if the reform presents very few candidates compared to the conservatives. or to conservatives. Work.

Farage is a genius insurgent, against whom the progressive establishment has never known how to deal, because it attacks from the right, against which they have erected no defense, because from that direction they do not do not expect to be attacked.

Here is an activist in old-fashioned clothes and old-fashioned recreations who emerges from the saloon bar with a perfect ability to express the discontent of the man in the pub, the exasperation felt by millions of calm, law-abiding citizens who do not . want to be modernized against their will and can sometimes be found watching GB News.

Sunak has many fine qualities, but he lacks the brazen brilliance needed to express the conservative instincts of the working class: love of country, symbolized above all by the monarchy and the armed forces; contempt for noble liberals who claim to be friends of the poor but who in reality know nothing about them; respect for family, hard work, name-calling, cheerfulness and saying what you want, especially if it offends liberals.

Jeremy Hunt, runner-up in the Conservative Party leadership race in the summer of 2019, also lacked the qualities needed to take on Farage. Johnson, the winner, certainly did, as we saw in the general election in late 2019, when the Brexit Party was forced to withdraw from Conservative-held seats and was left with just 2 % voices.

Farage's great weakness is that he cannot work with other people. He's a one-man band: all this kindness hides a loner. If he were to oust Tice and take over as leader of the Reform Party, the immediate effect would likely be to increase that party's support, but before long the balloon would burst, as it did in late 2019.

This is not immediate comfort for Sunak, but it should provide some comfort to Conservatives able to look beyond the next few months. Tory Democracy, which I wrote about at some length in my recent book on Johnsonhas triumphed for much of our history since Benjamin Disraeli, and there is no reason why it should not triumph again.