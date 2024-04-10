PM Modi slams Congress for 'insulting' Lord Ram by refusing Ayodhya pran pratishta invitation

Connect with us

Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress for insulting Lord Ram and trying to block the construction of the Ayodhya temple. The senior politician also likened the Congress's new election manifesto to something that might have come from the Muslim League at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh.

Every family in the country contributed according to their dedication. The people of Pilibhit also gifted a huge flute to Ayodhya. But the INDI alliance people had hatred even before the construction of the Ram temple and they still have hatred today,” the Prime Minister said.

He accused the opposition party of making several efforts to stop the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Modi said the Congress had insulted Lord Ram “by choosing to reject the pran pratistha invitation and subsequently expelling the leaders who participated in it for six years”.

The senior politician also said that INDIA bloc leaders mistreated and threatened him in order to stop the country's development. Modi alleged that opposition leaders had hurled invectives when he fulfilled the guarantee of consecration of the idol of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya temple. He also cited President Droupadi Murmu to claim that the Congress had conspired to defeat India's first tribal woman president.

Modi bows either to Lord Mahakal or to the public and for the development of the country and his service, I have also learned to tolerate abuse,” he added at another election rally in the district from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

Balaghat and Pilibhit will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. The elections will be held across India in seven phases and votes will be counted on June 4.

(With contribution from agencies)

Published: April 9, 2024, 04:01 PM IST

Related Topics: