Read the full brief asking the Supreme Court to reject Trump's request for presidential immunity





WASHINGTON (AP) Special counsel Jack Smith's team urged the Supreme Court late Monday to reject former President Donald Trump's claim that he is immune from prosecution in a case accusing him of conspiracy to to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors' brief was submitted just over two weeks before the justices address the legally untested question of whether an ex-president is immune from criminal charges for official actions taken at the White House .

Read Special Prosecutor Jack Smith's full brief to the Supreme Court here:

“A president’s alleged criminal plan to use his official powers to overturn the presidential election and thwart the peaceful transfer of power frustrates fundamental constitutional provisions that protect democracy,” they wrote.

The outcome of the April 25 proceedings should help determine whether Trump will be tried this year in connection with a four-count indictment accusing him of conspiring to block the peaceful transfer of power after losing the election of 2020 against Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump argued that former presidents had immunity for official acts while in office. The judge presiding over the case, Tanya Chutkan, and a three-judge federal appeals panel in Washington forcefully rejected that claim.

The Supreme Court later said it would take up the issue, sowing uncertainty over whether the case, one of four criminal charges facing Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, can go to trial before the November elections.

In their latest brief, Smith's team rehashed many of the arguments that prevailed in lower courts, emphatically emphasizing that “federal criminal law applies to the president.”

“The Framers never approved criminal immunity for a former president, and every president from the founding to the modern era knew that after leaving office they risked being held criminally liable for crimes. official acts,” Smith’s team wrote.

Prosecutors also said that even if the Supreme Court were to recognize some immunity for a president's official acts, the justices should nonetheless allow the case to move forward because much of the indictment centers on Trump's private conduct.

Smith's team suggested that the court could reach a narrow ruling that Trump, in this particular case, was not entitled to immunity, without reaching a broader conclusion that would apply to others case.

“Declaring that the applicant has no immunity from the alleged crimes would be sufficient to resolve this case, leaving potentially more difficult questions that could arise on different facts for decision if they were ever presented,” they said.

