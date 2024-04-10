No progress in ending Myanmar's deadly civil war

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia (AP) Indonesian President Joko Widodo somberly acknowledged to fellow Southeast Asian leaders Thursday that no progress has been made in ending the civil war that is ravaging Myanmar and has renewed his call for an end to violence, including a recent airstrike against a rights group. described as an apparent war crime. »

I have to be honest, Widodo told leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on the final day of their meeting. two-day summit in Indonesian port city of Labuan Bajo. No significant progress has been made in implementing the five-point consensus.

ASEAN president this year, Widodo was referring to a peace plan developed by the 10-nation bloc with Myanmar's top general in 2021, which called for an immediate end to violence and dialogue between the conflicting parties , which would be negotiated through a special ASEAN envoy.

Myanmar's military government has refused to take action to implement the plan, urging ASEAN leaders to exclude the country's ruling generals and their representatives at bloc summit meetings. The generals protested ASEAN's move, which they say deviates from the group's core policy of non-intervention in each other's internal affairs and decision-making by consensus.

Widodo called for unity, a seemingly futile appeal as he addressed fellow heads of state in a bayside hotel conference room, the chair reserved for Myanmar's leader empty .

After the conclusion of the leaders' summit, Widodo and his Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, told a news conference that the bloc would continue to push for the implementation of the peace plan and expand the commitment of ASEAN not only with the military rulers but also with various groups in Myanmar, hoping that the military-led government would do the same.

We will try again and again, Marsudi told reporters. We remain united and strong in the face of the urgency of the five-point consensus.

Commitment does not mean recognition, Widodo said.

Founded in 1967 as a diverse club of authoritarian regimes, monarchs and nascent democracies, ASEAN has come under international pressure to take tougher measures to resolve the crisis in Myanmar. But ASEAN members appeared divided, with some recommending an easing of punitive measures aimed at isolating Myanmar's generals and allowing its most senior diplomats and officials to attend summit meetings.

The time of isolation has served its purpose, an internal ASEAN report obtained by The Associated Press citing some member states said at a meeting of the bloc's top diplomats ahead of the leaders' summit.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has publicly expressed his frustrations. He said about 200,000 people had fled to Malaysia to escape the unrest in Myanmar.

ASEAN has not been able to resolve most of the issues, the most controversial ones, Anwar told fellow leaders in remarks recorded on his Twitter account on Wednesday. We are stuck with the principle of non-intervention.

Yes, there is non-interference, but then we will have to have a new vision that could give us some flexibility in order to navigate and maneuver the path forward, he said.

ASEAN leaders on Wednesday condemned an attack on a humanitarian convoy their group had organized for displaced people in Myanmar, calling for an immediate end to the violence and for the military government to comply with a peace plan.

Armed men opened fire on a convoy delivering aid to displaced villagers and transporting Indonesian and Singaporean diplomats over the weekend in Myanmar's eastern Shan State. A convoy security team returned fire and a vehicle was damaged, but there were no injuries, state television MRTV reported.

For the second year, Myanmar's top general was not invited to the summit. General Min Aung Hlaing led the military to seize power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021, plunging the country into civil war and becoming ASEAN's most serious crisis since its founding.

During discussions among foreign ministers ahead of the summit, some suggested that the group re-engage Myanmar's military-led State Administration Council and return Myanmar to foreign ministers' meetings and summits of ASEAN, noting that the time of isolation has served its purpose, according to the ASEAN report. . He did not identify countries calling for more leniency toward Myanmar despite international outrage over continued military attacks in the country.

The suggestion that ASEAN reintegrate Myanmar into its fold was taken into account, the report said, suggesting that it did not receive the full approval of all ministers.

Ministerial discussions stressed that the crisis in Myanmar should not affect ASEAN's progress in building a regional community, the report said, citing an observation that there would be no short-term solution to the crisis in Myanmar.

It was also observed that ASEAN may experience Myanmar fatigue, which could distract ASEAN from its broader goals of strengthening the ASEAN community, the report said. Patience, flexibility and creativity are therefore required, because there will be no miracle solution to the crisis.

The report cited, without further detail, concerns about the rise in transnational crime, including human trafficking and illegal drug production from Myanmar. Even more alarming, he says, there has been a call for all parties to stop the flow of arms and financial funding into Myanmar, which is leading to an escalation of the conflict.

More than 3,450 civilians have been killed by security forces since Myanmar's military took power, and thousands more remain imprisoned, said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which keeps the toll victims and arrests linked to repression carried out by the military government.

In April, a military airstrike killed more than 160 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony organized by opponents of the military regime, according to witnesses cited by Human Rights Watch. The group Tuesday describes the attack as an apparent war crime.

Besides Myanmar, long-running territorial disputes in the South China Sea that involve China, ASEAN members Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, as well as Taiwan, figured prominently on the order of the summit day.

In a post-summit statement issued by Widodo on behalf of ASEAN leaders, they renewed their call for restraint in disputed in the South China Sea to avoid miscalculations and confrontations, repeating language used in previous ASEAN statements, which criticized China's aggressive actions without naming them to indicate Beijing's influence.

___

Associated Press journalists Andi Jatmiko and Achmad Ibrahim contributed to this report.