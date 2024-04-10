Donald Trump releases unusual campaign video amid solar eclipse event





The video shows a miniature of Donald Trump's head blocking the sun.

Former US President Donald Trump added an unexpected twist to the excitement surrounding the recent total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. He shared a unique election campaign video on Truth Social, an alternative technology social media platform owned by the Trump Media & Technology Group. .

The video shows a miniature of Mr Trump's head blocking the sun, with the caption: “The most important moment in human history will take place in 2024.”

The footage shows a large crowd observing the celestial event while wearing protective glasses. However, the video takes an unusual turn when instead of the moon, a massive silhouette of Donald Trump's head slowly approaches the sun. With his distinctive hairstyle and eyebrows, Mr. Trump's head completely eclipses the sun as the crowd applauds in joy. We will save America and make it great again, the overlay text reads, followed by Trump 2024.

OMG President Trump just released this #SolarEclipse video about the truth???????????????? pic.twitter.com/yoWsVWgsi9

Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 8, 2024

Needless to say, the Internet found the ad campaign hilarious.

One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Love him or hate him, you can't deny he's one hell of a showman!

????????????Love him or hate him, you can't deny he's one hell of a showman!

Iris Books (@Iris_readagain) April 8, 2024

Another commented: Again…Is Donald Trump some kind of performance artist? As if tomorrow someone took off a mask and said “Haha!” My decades-long critique of wealth and capitalism is over! » I would buy it.

Again…Is Donald Trump some kind of performance artist? As if tomorrow someone took off a mask and said “haha! My decades-long critique of wealth and capitalism is over!” I would buy it.

Fenwick???????????????????????? (@Lawdemigod) April 9, 2024

Come on… you have to admit that was creative, read a comment.

Come on…you have to admit that was creative…lool.

KCJ (@KarenJo20688281) April 8, 2024

Someone else wrote: “He always brings smiles and humor to us. to like.

He always brings us smiles and humor. to like.

@TheItalianContessa ???????????????? (@TheItalianCont1) April 8, 2024

During the 2017 solar eclipse, former President Trump was criticized for not paying attention to safety instructions and looking directly at the sun with his naked eye. Mr. Trump, accompanied by former first lady Melania and their then-son Barron, observed the rare event from the balcony of the White House. While Barron and Melania Trump wore glasses for protection, Mr. Trump was seen repeatedly viewing the eclipse without proper eye protection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/donald-trump-gives-campaign-video-a-solar-eclipse-twist-5405053 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos