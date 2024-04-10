Politics
Matt Le Tissier's Sunny Weather Containment Plot Caused a Mocking Tornado – 17 Cyclonic Eliminations
John Plunkett. Updated April 9, 2024
Matt Le Tissier was one of the most exciting attacking midfielders of his generation, but he never earned a regular place – or even anything close to it – in the England team.
But the eight caps he won for his country now represent just a fraction of the tinfoil hats he collected in his role as a conspiracy theorist.
And today, Le Tissier truly surpassed even his own super-flying standards when he tweeted this.
Then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of many things, but controlling the weather was not one of them. Surely he would have mastered brushing his own hair before ordering the sun to rise?
Regardless, we're talking about it because Le Tissier's musings – if they qualify as such – have sparked endless mockery and might just be the most entertaining thing going today.
1.
Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) April 9, 2024
2.
Matt Le Tissier watched Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and thought it was a documentary. https://t.co/yJqpFd9kiz pic.twitter.com/mAE2ttFVus
Mark Harrison (@MarkHarrison23) April 9, 2024
3.
“Every morning, regularly like clockwork, foul-tasting brown sausages fall out of my butt. Who puts them up there and what are they trying to distract me from? » pic.twitter.com/PvLUD1ro2Z
Stuart Millard (@franticplanet) April 9, 2024
4.
Matt Le Tissiers England cap https://t.co/4Sq1YQAZ7e pic.twitter.com/ApoR7OSvaE
–Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) April 9, 2024
5.
Best Context Ever https://t.co/JDlFUK8KcB
– Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) April 9, 2024
6.
Rain in Britain? Go to court @pfizer https://t.co/5xyJItr10p
Fionn Vitea (@fionnviteza) April 9, 2024
7.
“Ted?” I'm going crazy.” https://t.co/TbCKirjDkQ pic.twitter.com/2otHUeZr18
Father Ted Quote of the Day (@FrTedQOTD) April 9, 2024
8.
imagine someone at a bus stop just starts telling you that https://t.co/cwBg2wF94r
Aidan James (@mcandidat) April 9, 2024
9.
“Hmmmmmmmmmm, cloudy day, it makes you think…” pic.twitter.com/8tpQK1gJaA
Out of context football manager (@nocontextfm1) April 9, 2024
|
- Sonam Kapoor to Suhana Khan, Bollywood actresses who nailed summer dresses