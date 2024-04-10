There is no problem that cannot be resolved, President Xi Jinping tells Taiwan's Ma Ying-jeou at historic Beijing talks

In their opening remarks to the press on Wednesday, Xi and Ma sought to strike a conciliatory tone despite prolonged cross-Strait tensions.

Referring to his guest as Mr. Ma, Xi said: “The compatriots on both sides are both Chinese. And there is no problem that cannot be solved. No problem that can't be solved. And no force can separate us.

Xi said differences in political systems cannot change the fact that the two sides are one country, and foreign interference cannot stop the historical trend toward unification.

Ma responded with a message of peace, addressing the Chinese leader as General Secretary Xi, referring to his title as head of the ruling Communist Party.

I sincerely hope that both sides can respect their people's values ​​and lifestyles, Ma said, adding that recent tensions between the two sides have triggered a sense of insecurity among the public in Taiwan.

If there were a war, it would be unbearable for the Chinese nation, and for both sides of the conflict. [Taiwan] Detroit have the wisdom to handle their differences peacefully, he said.

The former leader of Taiwan The main opposition party, the pro-Beijing Kuomintang, is leading a group of Taiwanese students on a cultural exchange trip, as it did during its March 27-April 7 visit last year .

Mas's second and final term ended in 2016 but he remains influential within the opposition.

In the run-up to January's presidential election, he led efforts to forge a joint list between the KMT and the smaller, pro-Beijing Taiwan People's Party to challenge the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the presidential election. power. But the the deal collapsed at the end of November, after failing to resolve a dispute over the head of the common list.

Arriving in Shenzhen, the southern tech hub of the continent, on April 1, Ma visited several other cities, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai and Xian, before heading to Beijing on Sunday.

A day after his arrival last week, Ma also went to Zhongshan to visit the former residence of Sun Yat-sen, the founding father of modern China.

This visit comes in a context of growing tensions between the two sides of the strait, a little over a month before the arrival of William Lai Ching-te, of the pro-independence party DPP, as president of Taiwan.

Lai, who is vice president under the current administration, has been labeled by Beijing as a separatist likely to spark war on the island.

But Beijing also tried to downplay the significance of the DPP's victory, since the ruling party won only 40 percent of the presidential elections and lost its majority in the legislature. Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office, the official body in charge of cross-strait issues, said the result did not represent the views of most Taiwanese.

Heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait have rattled regional players and further complicated U.S.-China relations, with Xi repeatedly warning U.S. President Joe Biden that Taiwan represents a red line for Beijing and the issue more sensitive in its relations with Washington.

Beijing considers Taiwan a part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary. The United States, like most countries, does not recognize Taiwan's independence, but opposes any attempt to seize it by force and remains committed to providing it with weapons.

Ma sent an anti-war message Monday while visiting a museum in Beijing commemorating the Second Sino-Japanese War. Lessons should be learned from history to resolve disputes peacefully, he said.

Cross-Strait relations warmed considerably when Ma was Taiwan's president between 2008 and 2016. His meeting with Xi in Singapore took place amid rising anti-mainland sentiment in Taiwan ahead of the presidential elections. of January 2016. This vote was won by DPP Tsai Ing. -wen, who resigned in May after two terms.

Issues discussed by Xi and Ma in Singapore included the development of cross-strait relations and the 1992 consensus.

Taiwan's president-elect faces a new era with a balanced legislature

The 1992 consensus refers to a tacit agreement between the Communist Party and KMT negotiators that there is only one China, but that the two sides may disagree on its meaning. Tsai has refused to accept this consensus and has also sought closer ties with the United States, escalating cross-Strait tensions.

In 2015, Xi described his meeting with Ma as marking a very special day and a new chapter in history.

Come rain or storm, no force can separate us. We are brothers and I believe both sides have the ability and wisdom to solve our own problems, he said.

Ma said the meeting took place in a very friendly atmosphere. It was very positive.

He also spoke about his impression of Xi as being very pragmatic, flexible and frank when discussing issues.

A cross-Strait hotline was set up following their summit in a bid to build trust and reduce tensions.

However, relations deteriorated after Tsai came to power and Beijing has since suspended official trade with Taipei.