Politics
There is no problem that cannot be resolved, President Xi Jinping tells Taiwan's Ma Ying-jeou at historic Beijing talks
In their opening remarks to the press on Wednesday, Xi and Ma sought to strike a conciliatory tone despite prolonged cross-Strait tensions.
Referring to his guest as Mr. Ma, Xi said: “The compatriots on both sides are both Chinese. And there is no problem that cannot be solved. No problem that can't be solved. And no force can separate us.
Xi said differences in political systems cannot change the fact that the two sides are one country, and foreign interference cannot stop the historical trend toward unification.
Ma responded with a message of peace, addressing the Chinese leader as General Secretary Xi, referring to his title as head of the ruling Communist Party.
I sincerely hope that both sides can respect their people's values and lifestyles, Ma said, adding that recent tensions between the two sides have triggered a sense of insecurity among the public in Taiwan.
If there were a war, it would be unbearable for the Chinese nation, and for both sides of the conflict. [Taiwan] Detroit have the wisdom to handle their differences peacefully, he said.
Mas's second and final term ended in 2016 but he remains influential within the opposition.
Arriving in Shenzhen, the southern tech hub of the continent, on April 1, Ma visited several other cities, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai and Xian, before heading to Beijing on Sunday.
A day after his arrival last week, Ma also went to Zhongshan to visit the former residence of Sun Yat-sen, the founding father of modern China.
This visit comes in a context of growing tensions between the two sides of the strait, a little over a month before the arrival of William Lai Ching-te, of the pro-independence party DPP, as president of Taiwan.
Lai, who is vice president under the current administration, has been labeled by Beijing as a separatist likely to spark war on the island.
But Beijing also tried to downplay the significance of the DPP's victory, since the ruling party won only 40 percent of the presidential elections and lost its majority in the legislature. Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office, the official body in charge of cross-strait issues, said the result did not represent the views of most Taiwanese.
Heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait have rattled regional players and further complicated U.S.-China relations, with Xi repeatedly warning U.S. President Joe Biden that Taiwan represents a red line for Beijing and the issue more sensitive in its relations with Washington.
Beijing considers Taiwan a part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary. The United States, like most countries, does not recognize Taiwan's independence, but opposes any attempt to seize it by force and remains committed to providing it with weapons.
Ma sent an anti-war message Monday while visiting a museum in Beijing commemorating the Second Sino-Japanese War. Lessons should be learned from history to resolve disputes peacefully, he said.
Cross-Strait relations warmed considerably when Ma was Taiwan's president between 2008 and 2016. His meeting with Xi in Singapore took place amid rising anti-mainland sentiment in Taiwan ahead of the presidential elections. of January 2016. This vote was won by DPP Tsai Ing. -wen, who resigned in May after two terms.
Issues discussed by Xi and Ma in Singapore included the development of cross-strait relations and the 1992 consensus.
Taiwan's president-elect faces a new era with a balanced legislature
Taiwan's president-elect faces a new era with a balanced legislature
The 1992 consensus refers to a tacit agreement between the Communist Party and KMT negotiators that there is only one China, but that the two sides may disagree on its meaning. Tsai has refused to accept this consensus and has also sought closer ties with the United States, escalating cross-Strait tensions.
In 2015, Xi described his meeting with Ma as marking a very special day and a new chapter in history.
Come rain or storm, no force can separate us. We are brothers and I believe both sides have the ability and wisdom to solve our own problems, he said.
Ma said the meeting took place in a very friendly atmosphere. It was very positive.
He also spoke about his impression of Xi as being very pragmatic, flexible and frank when discussing issues.
A cross-Strait hotline was set up following their summit in a bid to build trust and reduce tensions.
However, relations deteriorated after Tsai came to power and Beijing has since suspended official trade with Taipei.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/3258424/president-xi-jinping-meets-taiwans-ma-ying-jeou-historic-first-9-years-after-landmark-singapore
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- There is no problem that cannot be resolved, President Xi Jinping tells Taiwan's Ma Ying-jeou at historic Beijing talks
- The city bids its final farewell to its beloved agent with a Bollywood-style flash mob
- Watertown and Milbank face off in a boys tennis match in Highland Park
- 5 Wedding Dress Trends from Spring 2025 Bridal Fashion Week
- Alphabet's market cap approaches $2 trillion after a flurry of AI announcements at Google Cloud event
- What happened to the hostages taken from Israel on October 7? #BBCECheck #Briefs
- The northwest of the country is exposed to a rare earthquake
- 10 Huge Nvidia, Arm, AI, and Workspace Announcements
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Carrie Johnson shares heartwarming photo of son Wilf in family home of 3.8 million
- Why Syracuse football captains Marlowe Wax and Justin Barron returned for a fifth season
- Student designers incorporate texture into statement pieces for upcoming event – The Liberty Champion