Is David Cameron overshadowing Rishi Sunak?

Rishi Sunak faces a dilemma over how to deploy a predecessor he appointed foreign minister but who now appears to have eclipsed him abroad and increasingly at home.

As if to underline his new global reputation, David Cameron took a detour during his trip to the United States to meet former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday. Florida.

Hoping to convince Trump of the need for continued US aid to Ukraine, Lord Cameron, “and his allies awaiting accountability, hope his involvement will elevate the argument above the attrition of US politics and will provide clarity on a crisis,” Sky News reported.

“Weight and weight”

This week's trip to the United States follows what the Financial Times called Cameron's reputation an 'extraordinary rehabilitation' from discredited former prime minister accused of calling and losing the Brexit referendum to once again a 'leading figure on the international stage' – all in less than six months after accepting Rishi Sunak's surprise offer to become Foreign Secretary.

Senior British diplomats told the newspaper he had brought “heft and clout” to the Foreign Office, paying tribute to his work ethic and saying he had injected new confidence and ideas into politics British foreigner.

“Being a former prime minister gives him stature and opens doors for him,” noted The Guardianwhile as a member of the House of Lords rather than an MP, Cameron “has no constituency to worry about, nor does he have to rush back from abroad for tricky votes in the House of the Commons”.

A series of short and clever promotional videos released on X showcasing its First 100 days in office and his recent trip to Brussels to mark the 75th anniversary of NATO clearly demonstrated both his understanding of what is expected of a successful foreign minister and how to present him to the world.

Cameron's communications skills were a “key factor” in his appointment, Rachel Cunliffe said in the statement. New Statesman. “The problem is that everything is going better than expected. The contrast between the former prime minister and the current one is impossible to ignore. And that doesn't do Sunak any favors.”

“He won the elections for us”

Unusually, according to The Guardian, Cameron “appears to have been given permission to set British foreign policy”, while Sunak “focuses on domestic issues ahead of the general election”.

Downing Street insists this is all part of the plan and has denied any suggestions of a break with Cameron over high-profile positions such as his suggestion that the UK was prepared to break away from the US and recognize a Palestinian state.

“Frankly, I don't think Rishi Sunak has much interest in foreign affairs and I think he's happy to leave that to Cameron,” said Peter Ricketts, who served as national security adviser and ambassador to Paris.

There are, however, now “real concerns within Number 10 that Cameron is overshadowing him”, Cunliffe said. “The ease with which Cameron has resumed his role as Britain's representative on the world stage and the effortless authority he is able to convey highlight the weakness and chaos of the Sunak regime.”

As Team Sunak faces the challenge of what to do with three other former Conservative prime ministers, Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Liz Truss, let them “off the leash”, said I have newsPerhaps the “most vexing dilemma” for the current holder of Number 10 is what to do with Lord Cameron.

“He [Cameron] “He loves being back on the front lines of politics,” a conservative insider told the news site. “There is a risk he will steal the spotlight from Sunak, but he won an election for us,” and he could prove key to influencing wavering Tories. moderate in what is called the Blue Wall.