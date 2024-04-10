Why Xi Jinping meets Ma Ying-jeou, the former president of Taiwan





When Chinese leader Xi Jinping and then Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou shook hands in Singapore in 2015, they each praised their meeting first high-level talks between rival governments as a breakthrough that could pave the way to lasting peaceending decades of enmity. But on Wednesday, as the two men met in Beijing, the prospects of an amicable settlement over Taiwan's future seemed more distant than ever. Mr Ma, who strengthened ties with China during his eight years in power, is no longer Taiwan's president. Less and fewer Taiwanese now shares his belief that Taiwan must see its future as part of a greater China. Since Mr. Ma left office in 2016, Mr. Xi has frozen high-level contacts with Taiwan, sought to isolate it on the world stage and tried to intimidate it by strengthening his military presence around the island . Mr. Xi is deeply distrustful of Taiwan's current leaders, who have sought to assert the sovereignty of the island democracy.

Chinese State Television confirmed on Wednesday that Mr. Xi and Mr. Ma met, but gave no details. Earlier in the day, Eric Chu, chairman of the Nationalist Party, to which Mr. Ma belongs, told reporters in Taipei that the event would be a very important step in promoting peaceful exchanges across the Strait. For Beijing, Mr. Xi's meeting with Mr. Ma is part of a strategy to set the terms of its relations with Taiwan's next leader: President-elect Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing describes as a dangerous separatist . In recent months, China has demonstrated how it could crush Mr. Lai's administration militarily, economically and diplomatically. He rejected Mr. Lais's offers as insincere. On the other hand, Beijing has shown that it will court friendlier Taiwanese politicians, like Mr. Ma, who accept the framework of relations demanded by Beijing: that both sides agree to be part of one China, even if they differ on what that means. means. China's immediate goal is to push the new Lai administration to adopt a more accommodating policy stance on cross-Strait relations, said Amanda Hsiaosenior analyst for China at Crisis Group, an organization that seeks to defuse wars and crises. Mas' visit helps underscore Beijing's position that cross-Strait dialogue is conditional on acceptance of the idea that both sides of the Strait belong to one China, Hsiao said. In China, she added, it is also an attempt to signal to the domestic public that leaders have the problem under control, that they have not lost the hearts and minds of the Taiwanese.

Taiwan and China have been at odds since the communist revolution of 1949, when Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalist troops fled to the island and made it their redoubt. Over time, the nationalists ceased to be Beijing's archenemy and became its preferred interlocutor in Taiwan, particularly during Mr. Mas's tenure. The two sides built economic ties and moved closer to negotiations over their political status and future, culminating in Mr. Mas's 2015 meeting with Mr. Xi. But the nationalists have lost the last three presidential elections to the Democratic Progressive Party, which presents itself as a defender of Taiwanese democracy and rejects Beijing's claims on the island. Since Mr. Lai was elected in January, defeating a colleague of Mr. Ma, China has increased its pressure. In January, it decided to get rid of another diplomatic ally of Taiwan: Nauru, which was one of a dozen states that still maintain formal relations with the island. In February, Beijing sent coast guard ships to patrol waters near a Taiwan-controlled island off mainland China, after two Chinese fishermen died nearby while fleeing a coast guard vessel. Taiwanese coasts. China continues to fly military aircraft into the skies near Taiwan almost every day, and many analysts expect the People's Liberation Army to hold major exercises before and especially after Mr. Lai in May. How tensions with Taiwan play out have consequences for China's relationship with the United States, Taiwan's main security financier. In a phone call with President Biden last week, Xi reiterated that Taiwan is of utmost importance to Beijing, describing it as the first red line that must not be crossed in Sino-U.S. relations, according to the official Chinese summary of their appeal.

China will not remain passive in the face of Taiwan's pro-independence separatist activities and external encouragement and support for them, Mr. Xi said. In contrast, Chinese state media highlighted Mr. Mas's tour to demonstrate that Beijing has many friends in Taiwan. Reports on Mr. Mas's 11-day trip to China, with a delegation of Taiwanese students, highlighted the group's stops at heritage sites, with students visiting the Forbidden City and taking selfies on the Grand Wall. Mr. Mas's itinerary centers on one theme: Taiwan is part of a great Chinese nation, united by culture and history, even politics. In northwest China, Mr. Ma paid tribute during a memorial to the Yellow Emperorthe legendary ancestor of the Han people, the dominant ethnic group in China and Taiwan. Most Taiwanese people strongly believe in their identification with Chinese culture and nation. Mr Ma said in a statement he read to reporters at the memorial. I also hope that our young people in Taiwan can take this opportunity to better remember the roots of Chinese culture and nation. Especially in retirement, Mr. Ma has become a staunch defender of the idea that Taiwan is historically and culturally part of China and should accept that closer ties with the mainland are part of its destiny. These opinions, however, do not reflect the broader sentiment of Taiwanese people. Most Taiwanese accept their island democracy's ambiguous status quo of autonomy but not being recognized as an independent country by most governments. But they reject the idea of ​​unification with China. Even within Mr. Mas's Nationalist Party, many politicians, including his recent presidential candidate, Hou Yu-ih, are significantly more wary of China. And the Taiwanese describe themselves more and more as exclusively Taiwaneseinstead of Chinese.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/10/world/asia/china-taiwan-ma-ying-jeou.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos