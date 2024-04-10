Connect with us

Politics

Major events of the day: PM Modi in Nagpur, Eid-ul-Fitr in J&K, Kerala, Russian Angara rocket launch, TCS hiring and more

Major events of the day: PM Modi in Nagpur, Eid-ul-Fitr in J&K, Kerala, Russian Angara rocket launch, TCS hiring and more

 


Main events of the day: PM Modi will hold a rally in Nagpur to show support for NDA candidate Ramtek. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in J&K, Ladakh and Kerala. The launch of the Russian Angara rocket is also scheduled for today. TCS is hiring freshers and applications are open until today, April 10.

PM Modi will hold a rally in Nagpur today in support of NDA candidate Ramtek: After holding election rallies in Chhattisgarh's Bastar and Maharashtra's Chandrapur and a colorful tour of southern Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nagpur on Wednesday for an election rally in Ramtek constituency in support of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde's ruling faction). candidate Raju Parwe.

Eid will be celebrated in J&K, Ladakh and Kerala: Shawaal moon was sighted in Kargil and Kerala on April 9, which means Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated today in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Leh. As the crescent moon was not spotted in Delhi, Hyderabad and Lucknow, Muslims in the rest of the country will observe an extra day of Ramadan fasting and celebrate the festival on April 11.

A panel of journalists calls on the Taliban to lift the ban on Facebook in Afghanistan: Amid recent reports of Facebook's restrictions in Afghanistan, the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on the Taliban government to reverse the decision, according to Khaama Press.

CPJ members distributed newsletters expressing their concerns and calling on the de facto regime to reverse the decision.

Microsoft and NetEase will relaunch the Warcraft game in China, ending their feud: Chinese video game giant NetEase said it was working with Microsoft to bring popular games, including “World of Warcraft,” back to the country after a public fallout that ended a decade-long partnership in 2023.

The two companies said in a news release Wednesday that they are working to bring games developed by Blizzard Entertainment, a subsidiary of U.S. gaming giant Activision Blizzard, acquired last year by Microsoft, back into the second-largest economy worldwide, starting this summer. NetEase was the publisher of Blizzard games in China from 2008 to 2023.

The launch of the Russian Angara rocket is scheduled for Wednesday: The launch of the Angara A5 space rocket from the Russian Vostochny cosmodrome will take place on Wednesday, the national space agency Roscosmos announced on the messaging application Telegram. The initial launch was aborted on Tuesday due to a technical malfunction.

TCS hires freshers; applications open until April 10: IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has started the recruitment process for new joiners, accepting applications till today, April 10. The move comes as a big relief to engineering graduates who have been facing a hiring freeze at several IT companies due to subdued demand.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: April 10, 2024, 07:13 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/top-events-of-the-day-pm-modi-in-nagpur-eid-celebrations-in-j-k-kerala-russias-angara-rocket-tcs-hiring-and-more-11712711606857.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: