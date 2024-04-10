Major events of the day: PM Modi in Nagpur, Eid-ul-Fitr in J&K, Kerala, Russian Angara rocket launch, TCS hiring and more

Main events of the day: PM Modi will hold a rally in Nagpur to show support for NDA candidate Ramtek. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in J&K, Ladakh and Kerala. The launch of the Russian Angara rocket is also scheduled for today. TCS is hiring freshers and applications are open until today, April 10.

PM Modi will hold a rally in Nagpur today in support of NDA candidate Ramtek: After holding election rallies in Chhattisgarh's Bastar and Maharashtra's Chandrapur and a colorful tour of southern Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nagpur on Wednesday for an election rally in Ramtek constituency in support of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde's ruling faction). candidate Raju Parwe.

Eid will be celebrated in J&K, Ladakh and Kerala: Shawaal moon was sighted in Kargil and Kerala on April 9, which means Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated today in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Leh. As the crescent moon was not spotted in Delhi, Hyderabad and Lucknow, Muslims in the rest of the country will observe an extra day of Ramadan fasting and celebrate the festival on April 11.

A panel of journalists calls on the Taliban to lift the ban on Facebook in Afghanistan: Amid recent reports of Facebook's restrictions in Afghanistan, the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on the Taliban government to reverse the decision, according to Khaama Press.

CPJ members distributed newsletters expressing their concerns and calling on the de facto regime to reverse the decision.

Microsoft and NetEase will relaunch the Warcraft game in China, ending their feud: Chinese video game giant NetEase said it was working with Microsoft to bring popular games, including “World of Warcraft,” back to the country after a public fallout that ended a decade-long partnership in 2023.

The two companies said in a news release Wednesday that they are working to bring games developed by Blizzard Entertainment, a subsidiary of U.S. gaming giant Activision Blizzard, acquired last year by Microsoft, back into the second-largest economy worldwide, starting this summer. NetEase was the publisher of Blizzard games in China from 2008 to 2023.

The launch of the Russian Angara rocket is scheduled for Wednesday: The launch of the Angara A5 space rocket from the Russian Vostochny cosmodrome will take place on Wednesday, the national space agency Roscosmos announced on the messaging application Telegram. The initial launch was aborted on Tuesday due to a technical malfunction.

TCS hires freshers; applications open until April 10: IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has started the recruitment process for new joiners, accepting applications till today, April 10. The move comes as a big relief to engineering graduates who have been facing a hiring freeze at several IT companies due to subdued demand.

Published: April 10, 2024, 07:13 IST

