Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi's second rally in Maharashtra today, to collect votes for Shiv Senas candidate in Ramtek | Bombay News





In three days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his second rally in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region on Wednesday, indicating that the BJP will leave no stone unturned to maximize its public awareness campaign in the region during the 2024 Lok elections Sabha.

If PM Modi kicked off the BJP's campaign in the state with a rally in Chandrapur on April 8, Wednesday's rally in Kanhan is primarily aimed at creating favorable ground for its alliance partner Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde in Ramtek.

In the Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency, the battle is between Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Raju Parve and Congress candidate Shyamrao Barve. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the venue to oversee the preparations for the election rally. BJP insiders revealed that PM Modis' rally was planned in Kanhan to ensure that he covers at least three major constituencies – Ramtek, Nagpur and Bhandara-Gondia. The Ramtek seat was caught in an ugly power struggle between the BJP and Shiv Sena. Despite a strong organizational network, the BJP had to cede the seat to Shiv Sena (Shinde) as it had a sitting MP, Krupal Tumane. However, Shindes Sena replaced sitting MP Tumane with an outsider Raju Parve, the MP who quit the Congress and migrated to Sena last month. Shiv Sena makes inroads in Ramtek, once Congress bastion In the past, Ramtek Lok Sabha was represented by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1984 and 1989. In 2009, senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik won against Ramtek. In 1974, Ram Hedao contested and won as an independent candidate in what was then the Congress stronghold. The Shiv Sena made inroads into the constituency from 1999 to 2007. In the last two elections (2014 and 2019), the constituency was represented by Krupal Tumane, an undivided Shiv Sena party. After the party split, Tumhane joined the Shinde faction. Earlier, the Congress fielded Rashmi Barve from Ramtek, a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Caste category. But his caste certificate was challenged, leading to his disqualification. Although she challenged it in court, the Congress replaced her with her husband Shyamrao Barve. The presence of independent Kishore Gajbiye in the fray made it a triangular contest. In Bhandara-Gondia, BJP's Sunil Mendhe faces Congress' Prashant Padole. In Bhandara-Gondia, BJP's sitting MP Sunil Baburao Mendhe is in direct competition with Congress' Prashant Padole. In the last two elections in 2014 and 2019, the fight in Bhandara-Gondia was between the BJP and the undivided NCP. In 2014, then BJP candidate Nana Patole defeated former NCP union minister Nana Patole on the Modi wave. In 2017, Patole left the BJP to join the Congress. In the by-election held in 2018, NCP Madhukar Kukde defeated BJP Hemant Patil. The election result came as a major shock to the BJP. In 2019, the BJP made extra efforts to ensure that everything went smoothly, from candidate selection to intense campaigning. In the contest, Sunil Mendhe won the seat, defeating Congress's Nana Panchbuddhe. After the NCP split, Praful Patel joined the faction led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar which is in alliance with the BJP. State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “We are confident of a resounding victory in all three constituencies as people will vote for development and good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the center and in the state. Congress leader Nana Patole disagrees. “There is unrest among farmers. Young people don't have work. Unemployment is a major problem which is not reflected anywhere in the BJP campaign. People are fed up with the BJP’s divisive politics centered on temple politics,” he said. PM Modi's rally likely to have positive impact in Nagpur Two-term BJP MP Nitin Gadkari is in a direct fight with Congress candidate Vikas Thakre. Modi's rally in Kanhan will also have a positive impact in Nagpur constituency, the party believes. For their part, individual candidates and party units have undertaken door-to-door campaigns and compete with other meetings and roadshows to reach as many people as possible. Unlike the BJP, Congress candidates are not banking on star campaigners. Instead, they are relying on people seeking “parivartan” in the 2024 elections. From the threat to the Indian Constitution to inflation, the Congress is tackling crucial issues to score points against the BJP.

