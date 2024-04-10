Marjorie Taylor Greene takes aim at President Mike Johnson in a scathing letter accusing him of advancing Biden's policies and keeping NONE of his promises as she threatens to oust him.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has escalated her feud with Mike Johnson after he sent a scathing letter to fellow Republicans declaring that unless the President makes changes, the “self-inflicted destruction” of the Republican Party will soon follow his ouster.

Greene frequently and sharply criticized Johnson's short tenure as president and began the process of ousting him from the leadership in late March.

The Georgia Republican, outraged by the way Johnson pushed through two government spending measures totaling more than $1.5 trillion, filed a motion to leave the office of president as votes for the spending measures were underway in the House.

On Tuesday, Brandon fired another salvo at the speaker in the form of a five-page memo to fellow Republicans, outlining his case against Johnson and why the GOP needs new leadership if it doesn't change no direction immediately.

“With so much at stake for our future and that of our children, I will not tolerate this type of Republican ‘leadership,’” Greene wrote in the memo.

“This has been a complete and utter, if not complete and utter, capitulation of the Democrats’ agenda that has so angered our Republican base and given them very little reason to vote for a Republican majority in the House.”

“And if these actions by our conference leader continue, then we are not a Republican party, we are a united party determined to remain on the path of self-destruction,” she continued.

“I will not support or participate in any of this, and neither will the people we represent.”

The letter serves as further warning that Johnson could be quickly impeached by just a handful of GOP malcontents, just as his predecessor, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, was last fall.

Greene previously said his threat to impeach Johnson was “a warning,” adding that he should not neglect the more conservative ranks of his caucus as he did with the spending measures.

Republicans largely viewed the latter of the two funding packages as a pork-laden pet project that benefited Democrats.

In fact, more Democrats voted for the second of the two measures, even though Johnson worked for months to craft them, which Greene notes in her memo.

“Relying on Democratic majority support to pass a two-part omnibus is not 'advancing a policy agenda supported by Conference consensus,'” Greene wrote.

“That’s why I will not tolerate our Republican President-elect, Mike Johnson, serving the Democrats and the Biden administration and helping them implement their policies that are destroying our country.”

“He is throwing our own majority into chaos by failing to serve his own GOP conference that elected him.”

“Nothing gets us shooting under our own tent like a Republican Speaker of the House getting his rank-and-file members to vote to fund full-term abortion in order to pay our soldiers.”

Greene also argues that removing Johnson from leadership would not plunge the party into chaos as was the case after McCarthy's impeachment.

At the time, it took weeks for the GOP to find a suitable replacement, leaving the chamber paralyzed and temporarily unable to perform its basic tasks.

“No, electing a new Republican president will not give Democrats a majority,” Greene said.

“This will only happen if more Republicans retire early, or if Republicans actually vote for Hakeem Jeffries. It's not complicated, it's simple, math.

But whether she will follow through on her moves to oust Johnson remains to be seen.

She and like-minded conservatives warned the speaker not to put funding for foreign aid to Ukraine to a vote, saying the U.S. border crisis must first be resolved before spending money. money for wars abroad.

However, calls from the White House, Ukrainian President Zelensky, Democrats and moderate Republicans to vote on aid to the struggling country also put Johnson in a difficult position.

“Mike Johnson is publicly saying that funding Ukraine is now his top priority when less than seven months ago he was against it,” Greene said.

“The American people disagree that they believe our border is the only one worth fighting a war over, and I agree with them.”

“What is the future of our party and our country if Republicans continue to cower and do nothing to stop Democrats?”

“No, the answer is not next time, or the next appropriations, or the next Congress,” Greene wrote.

'There are no more excuses.'