Old Trump interview edited with message “Imran Khan free”

An old interview with former US President Donald Trump was manipulated to make it appear that he had pledged to free imprisoned former Pakistani leader Imran Khan if he won the US elections in November. The original video actually shows Trump speaking in 2017 about his decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey. AFP found no official report that Trump called for Khan to be released by April 10, 2024.

The video was viewed more than 17,000 times in a Facebook post titled “US President Donald Trump on Imran Khan PTI”, referring to Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

In the video, Trump appears to say: “Hello my Pakistani-American friends. I promise you that if I win, I will do my best to get Imran Khan out of prison as quickly as possible.”

“He is my friend. I love him. I will support him to take back the government and change and we will work together to strengthen our ties.”

Although the voice in the video resembles Trump's, his lips are not in sync with his words.

The Urdu text superimposed on the video reads: “Trump has won the hearts of Pakistanis. He says he will release Khan from prison after winning the elections.”

Screenshot of a Facebook post sharing the edited video, taken April 2, 2024

This message was shared following Pakistan's February 8 elections, in which Khan's PTI party was prevented from campaigning by a military-backed crackdown.

The former cricket star has languished in prison since August, sentenced to lengthy terms for corruption, treason and illegal marriage – charges he says are politically motivated and designed to remove him from power.

Despite the crackdown, PTI candidates – who were forced to run as independents – won the largest number of seats but were blocked from coming to power by a coalition of rival parties backed by the military (archived link ).

Trump's edited video was also shared on Facebook here, here and here and on social media site X here and here.

Some social media users seemed to believe the video actually showed Trump expressing support for Pakistan's imprisoned former leader.

“Well done Trump,” one person commented.

“Donald Trump, I love you,” one wrote.

Manipulated video

However, AFP found no official reports that Trump promised to release Khan if he wins the November US elections, as of April 10, 2024.

A reverse image search on Russian search engine Yandex turned up the original video, which shows Trump speaking about his decision to fire former FBI chief James Comey – not Imran Khan.

In one of the most significant moves of his young presidency, Trump abruptly fired Comey in May 2017, firing the man who was leading an investigation into whether his election campaign colluded with Russia in an effort to defeat Hillary Clinton.

Trump spoke about his decision in an interview with NBC News that aired on May 12, 2017, more than a year before Khan became Prime Minister of Pakistan (archived link).

Below is a screenshot comparison of the manipulated video (left) and Trump's original interview with NBC News (right):

Screenshot comparison between edited video (left) and original video (right)

The video's description, posted on the NBC News website, reads: “In an exclusive interview with NBC News, President Trump revealed to Lester Holt that he was preparing to fire FBI Director James Comey, regardless of the recommendations of the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General.”

In the interview, Trump said of his decision to fire Comey: “I also want to have a really competent and capable director. He's not. He's a showboater.”

He did not mention Imran Khan or Pakistan at any point during the interview.

Although AFP was unable to locate the source of the dubbed audio in the original interview, AI-based apps capable of cloning voices are cheap, easy to use and difficult to trace (archived link).

An AFP journalist captured Trump's purported remarks in the video edited on a website called Parrot AI, which generated a video almost identical to the one shared online.

