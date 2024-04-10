Xi praises former Taiwan leader for opposing island's independence





Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former Taiwanese leader Ma Ying-jeou of the opposition Nationalist Party in Beijing on Wednesday and praised him for his opposition to the island's independence, according to Taiwanese media. Their second talks after the historic 2015 cross-Strait summit in Singapore took place ahead of next month's inauguration of Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te, seen by China as a defender of independence. In his opening speech, Xi praised Ma's promotion of the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and said that compatriots on both sides of the Strait belong to the same Chinese nation. “No force can separate us,” he added. Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and former Taiwanese leader Ma Ying-jeou. (Kyodo) Ma stressed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, saying that if war broke out, it would bring “an unbearable burden” for both sides. “Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait certainly have enough wisdom to handle cross-Strait disputes peacefully and avoid descending into conflict,” he said. Taiwan's former leader, who served between 2008 and 2016, has been on the mainland since April 1. Beijing considers Taiwan its territory and aims to bring this democratic and autonomous island back into its fold by force if necessary. The island's opposition party, also known as the Kuomintang, calls for dialogue with Beijing, which has avoided negotiations with the ruling pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party led by Lai. Lai, the outgoing vice president, is expected to be sworn in on May 20. Relations between the two sides deteriorated after Ma was replaced by Tsai Ing-wen of the DPP. Last year, Ma became the first former Taiwanese leader to visit the mainland since the two sides separated in 1949 due to civil war. This time, he led a delegation including students to China and arrived in Beijing on Sunday after visiting Guangzhou and Shaanxi provinces. Taiwanese media initially reported that Ma could hold talks with Xi on Monday, but later highlighted the possibility that those talks could be pushed back to coincide with a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida scheduled for Wednesday in Washington. Related coverage: Taiwan's Lai seeks cooperation with Japan in meeting with Tokyo governor

