Fortune tellers in Karnataka predict Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term





Psychics in Karnataka have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power. Bengaluru: Fortune tellers in Karnataka, outnumbered in Bagalkot and Dharwad districts, who predict the future on the auspicious day of Ugadi festival on Tuesday, have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power for the third time in a row . Mallikarjuna Gobi, a native of Ilala and predicting the future for hundreds of years in the Marwadi Bageecha area of ​​Guledgudda town of Bagalkot district, predicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory for the third time in the elections Lok Sabha. He also predicted rains and harvests before the year and that Tur Dal and millet crops in the region will be inflicted by insects. Thousands of farmers and traditional tailors will make changes in their lives according to the predictions presented here. Meanwhile, the famous puppet prediction in Hanumanakoppa village near Betageri town in Dharwad district had declared that there was no change in the state or central politics, indicating that Prime Minister Modi would return to power at the Center for a third term. The traditional puppet prediction has been followed by a large part of the region's population since 1936. The puppet prediction had predicted that the BJP would lose power in Karnataka and in future the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would come to power in the state. The puppets would be installed on the full moon day preceding the Ugadi festival; the puppets would be installed in all four directions on the banks of the local creek. The next day, the predictors will analyze the puppets in specific directions and predict energy, rainfall, crops, among other things. If the puppets are damaged, it is analyzed that the power will change. This time the puppets are safe and no part has suffered damage. In this context, it is expected that power will not be disrupted at the Center and State levels. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

