Pakistani defense minister slams Imran Khan's party for boycotting Senate elections





ANI | Updated: April 10, 2024 11:52 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its recent protest at the Senate, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. He said the PTI was heading down the path of chaos and destruction by inciting politics of denial, violence and hatred. Asif made the statement after the party founded by Imran Khan boycotted the elections for the posts of Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Khawaja Asif said the decisions of the majority cannot be overruled. He said: “There should be dialogue and reconciliation between political parties and opponents to resolve issues rather than contest.” Pakistan's defense minister said that the PTI wanted to take the path of confrontation, according to the Geo News report. He said, “PTI wanted to take the path of confrontation and we will not be complicit in chaos and violence. take decisions, do it in the interest of democracy, the country and the common man. »

Asif added, “He will not support decisions taken by one or more people for reasons of personal interest, as unilateral decisions cannot be imposed on us,” according to the Geo News report. On Tuesday, 41 newly elected senators took oath amid protests by PTI lawmakers in the upper house of parliament. PTI leaders termed the process of electing the president and vice president “unconstitutional” due to an “incomplete house”. Later, former Pakistan Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saidal Nasir Khan were elected as the President and Deputy President of the Senate “unopposed “. On the floor of the House, PTI Senator Ali Zafar said the session in which the President and Vice President would be elected should be postponed until the Senate elections are held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported. . He also said that PTI would not participate in the election of Senate President and Vice President. Earlier in March, Pakistan's upper house became dysfunctional after half of its members retired. Earlier this month, elections were held in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh, according to Dawn's report. However, senatorial elections were not held in PTI-ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where senatorial elections were delayed due to the refusal of provincial assembly speaker Babar Swati to administer oath to legislators from the opposition occupying reserved seats. (ANI)

