Days before historic trial, Donald Trump in Atlanta on Wednesday for private fundraiser





ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Just days before the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president, Donald Trump is hosting a major fundraiser in Atlanta.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and is hosted by two former U.S. senators from Georgia, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both of whom were unseated by Democrats. The event is also hosted by Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot and founder of the Georgia Aquarium.

Perdue was a one-term Republican senator from Georgia who was defeated by Jon Ossoff, while Loeffler appointed by Governor Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of the late Johnny Isakson lost in his own election campaign to the Rev. Raphael Warnock .

Perdue then launched a GOP re-election challenge against Kemp, a race in which he was easily defeated. Loeffler has since founded a conservative voter outreach organization, Greater Georgia.

On April 15, Trump is scheduled to go on trial in New York in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump faces 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, all related to the former president's role in a secret payment to a porn star, Stormy Daniels.

Trump is also being charged in Atlanta by Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis. He and 13 remaining co-defendants are accused of engaging in an organized crime-like scheme to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 election, an election that saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat since 1992 to win a Deep South state in a presidential election.

When the fundraiser was first announced, political strategist Brian Robinson said the list of people who would not attend the event was just as interesting as the list of attendees.

Anyone who is part of the current Georgia establishment is not part of it, Robinson said. No elected leaders are mentioned as guests of honor, showing some of the divide that remains from the 2022 election cycle, in which President Trump came in and supported Gov. Brian Kemp and other incumbent Republicans .

Kemp, along with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, have both been heavily criticized by Trump and his supporters for not supporting Trump's allegations of interference in the 2020 election.

Regardless, Trump's visit is less about collecting votes and more about raising dollars in a state that has seen a rapid rise to the upper echelon of national fundraising.

Georgia is important not only politically because it is a swing state that will have a big say in the Electoral College, but also because it is increasingly a big ATM state, a place where both candidates will come for dollars, Robinson said.

A Wall Street Journal poll released last week shows Trump and Biden virtually tied in Georgia. Trump leads Biden by one point, with a margin of error of plus/minus four points in the polls.

Besides Georgia, the poll also surveyed voters in five other 2024 battleground states: Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and North Carolina. All show Trump leading Biden by margins ranging from two to eight percentage points.

The poll surveyed 4,200 registered voters, or 600 in each battleground state, from March 17-24, 2024.

On Monday, attorneys for the 14 co-defendants filed an appeal in Fulton County Superior Court over Judge Scott McAfee's ruling that rejected Trump's argument. Comments alleging election interference were protected by the First Amendment.

Trump's legal team is also appealing McAfees' decision that allowed Willis to stay on the case. The appeal, which was filed in the Georgia Court of Appeals, was signed by all attorneys representing the remaining co-defendants.

Last month, McAfee rejected defense efforts to impeach Willis and his office because of her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, but he allowed the defendants to seek a review of his decision from the state court. 'call.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ bring you the latest news, headlines and information as Georgia continues to play its role at the forefront of national politics. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2024 WANF. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com/2024/04/10/donald-trump-atlanta-wednesday-major-fundraiser/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos