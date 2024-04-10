Former President Ma meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

Taipei, April 10 (CNA) Former President Ma Ying-jeou () met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping () in Beijing on Wednesday, part of a resumption of the two countries' historic 2015 summit in Singapore.

The meeting held at the Great Hall of the People came at the end of Ma's April 1-11 visit to China and was marked by calls from both sides for warmer relations they enjoyed during Ma's tenure. Ma from 2008 to 2016.

After greeting each other with a long handshake in front of photographers, Mr. Xi praised “Mr. Ma” for upholding the “1992 consensus,” opposing Taiwan independence and promoting peaceful development of relations and exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

“I have a high regard for all of this,” he said.

“Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese. There is no problem we cannot solve, no problem we cannot discuss. No force can separate us,” Xi said.

Xi said that even though the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have “different systems,” that does not change the fact that they “are part of the same country.”

“External interference cannot prevent the historic reunion of the family and the country,” he added.

Xi did not directly address Taiwan's recent elections or the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te (), whom Beijing has previously called a “troublemaker” and a dangerous “separatist.”

Instead, he ended his speech with a broad appeal for cross-Strait unity, particularly among young people, whom he urged to continue working to write a “brilliant” new chapter in the history of the people. Chinese.

Ma, for his part, thanked the Chinese side for the warm welcome given to the student delegation he led, which he said had deepened their understanding of Chinese culture and shown that “the blood is thicker than water.

“The Chinese people have gone through a hundred years of humiliation. Over the past 30 years, thanks to the efforts of the Chinese people on both sides of the border, [Taiwan] Strait, they have taken steps together toward China's revitalization,” Ma said.

“Although the two sides of the strait developed according to different systems, the people on both sides are descendants of the Yan and Yellow emperors and should work for the revitalization of China,” he said.

Ma acknowledged recent tensions between the parties. If a cross-Strait war were to break out, he warned, it would have “unbearably heavy” consequences.

But “Chinese on both sides of the Strait” have enough wisdom to manage their differences and avoid a march toward conflict, he said.

Ma noted that in 1992, the two sides agreed on the principle of “one China”, with each side being free to determine what “China” means.

To ensure the future well-being of their people, those across the Taiwan Strait should adhere to the 1992 consensus, oppose Taiwan independence and seek common ground while putting aside differences, said Ma, before concluding with the hope that the parties would seek to find common ground. “win-win” solutions and pursue peaceful development.

The “1992 Consensus” was a tacit agreement reached in 1992 between the Kuomintang (KMT) government of Taiwan and the Chinese government. This has been consistently interpreted by the KMT as a recognition by both sides that there is only “one China”, with each side free to interpret what “China” means.

Beijing, however, has never publicly acknowledged the second part of the KMT's interpretation.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has never recognized the “1992 consensus”, arguing that Beijing does not recognize the Republic of China (Taiwan) and that acceptance of the consensus would imply agreement with Chinese claims to Taiwan.

Beijing considers Taipei's acceptance of the “1992 consensus” a precondition for dialogue between the two governments and has cut off all formal communication with Taipei since the DPP came to power in 2016.

Before the Ma-Xi meeting on Wednesday, KMT Chairman Eric Chu said he believed Ma's trip was an important step in promoting peaceful exchanges between the two sides.

He stressed that as a party, the KMT pursues a foreign policy that is “close to the United States, friendly to Japan and peaceful to China.”

Wu Cheng (DPP spokesperson) said his party “respects” Ma's right as a private citizen to visit China, but urged Beijing to treat him in a manner befitting a former leader of State and not to deliberately complicate things for him. .

Ma's meeting with Xi on Wednesday came nine years after their 2015 summit in Singapore, which marked the first meeting of leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait since the end of China's civil war in 1949.

He also led a delegation of Taiwanese students to China last year – becoming the first former president of the Republic of China to do so since the war – but did not visit Beijing on that trip. Ma is expected to return to Taiwan on Thursday morning.