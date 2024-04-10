Are Pakistani intelligence services using intimidation tactics against judges to influence decisions?





A letter written by Pakistan's top judges has sent shockwaves across the country, claiming that the country's powerful intelligence agency used intimidation tactics and torture to influence their decisions, including in cases against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to which the Supreme Court would soon be taken up. investigate.

The letter signed by the six senior judges of the Islamabad High Court and addressed to the country's Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, outlines the judges' concerns over the widespread use of intimidation tactics by the Inter- Services Intelligence, the country's main intelligence agency, to influence the justice system. verdicts, particularly in political cases.

The judges' letter represents a significant challenge to the current situation in the country, where the military establishment effectively exercises control, relegating the democratic government to a symbolic role, political commentator and activist Tauseef Ahmed Khan told This Week Rights. in Asia.

Lawyer and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party outside the Islamabad High Court. Khan has faced a series of legal challenges that he accuses the military establishment of orchestrating. Photo: EPA-EFE

The 12-page letter, signed on March 25 and made public a few days later, outlines a number of allegations, including the installation of hidden cameras in judges' chambers and threats of dire consequences if certain verdicts were not followed. not returned.

He cited a 2020 appeal against former Pakistani leader Imran Khan in which two judges on the three-member panel said the case against him was not admissible. The letter claimed that intelligence agents pressured judges to change their minds by threatening their friends and family, leading them to seek additional security protections.

He also said men claiming to be intelligence agents kidnapped one of the judge's brothers-in-law and tortured him into making allegations against the judge that would lead to his resignation. The court heard the appeal against Khan and ultimately ruled against him.

Khan has faced a series of legal challenges that he accuses the military establishment of orchestrating. In February, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for revealing state secrets, in addition to a 14-year sentence for illegally selling state gifts.

The Supreme Court announced that it would take suo moto steps (of its own volition) to investigate the judge's letter and his allegations, with hearings scheduled to begin on April 29.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa (right) administers the oath of office to newly elected President Asif Ali Zardari. The chief justice pledged to uphold the independence of the judiciary and said the use of scare tactics against judges would not be tolerated. Photo: Xinhua

On April 3, Chief Justice Isa pledged to uphold the independence of the judiciary and said the use of scare tactics against judges would not be tolerated.

If there was any attack on the independence of the judiciary, I would be on the front line. [in defending against them] and of course my fellow judges would stand with me in this matter, Isa said.

The letter has garnered support from leading legal associations across the country, with all major bar associations backing its call for an investigation. A group of 300 lawyers and civil society members expressed solidarity in a letter urging the Supreme Court to handle the issue in accordance with constitutional provisions.

But the judiciary continues to face intimidation: more than a dozen senior judges and officials, including Chief Justice Qazi and other members of the Supreme Court, received allegedly tainted threatening letters last week powder containing the bacteria responsible for anthrax.

Fight for controlThe fallout from the letter and the results of February's election, which saw independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party win enough seats to form the largest group in the National Assembly , were signs of the military establishment's growing desperation. on control, said journalist and political analyst Wusatullah Khan.

It seems the sand is slipping from the hands of the establishment, he said. The early election results and now the judges' progress amplify the need for a radical overhaul of the system.

Is there still room for a revival of trade relations between Pakistan and India?

The letter represents the first major challenge to the status quo by the legal community in more than two decades, after the country's lawyers took to the streets in 2007 to protest the decision of the president and army chief of time, Pervez Musharraf, to suspend Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

Allegations of misconduct were the official reason for Chaudhry's dismissal, but some political observers believed it was his growing judicial independence that threatened Musharraf's rule. The dismissal of the top court chief sparked a nationwide movement by the country's lawyers that ended Musharraf's military rule in 2008.

The military has not imposed martial law or directly ruled Pakistan since 2008, but analysts say it has evolved into an illiberal hybrid regime that gives the elected government limited room to maneuver.

